THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal have plenty to work on after good win over Tyrone

The mind games started long before the start of the game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday last.

Mickey Harte's Tyrone team were very early into the park with Donegal arriving fairly late, having togged out in the Villa Rose.

Mickey's backroom boys had the cones down and they were putting down a (or several markers) marker at the river end with cones stretching across the half-way line to the Donegal '65'.

Then for a brief moment, with both teams doing their warm-up drills, there was close tension. A whistle for a Tyrone huddle saw Michael Murphy and his teammates reclaim their half of the field and a Tyrone backroom member had to try and reclaim their training cones as Donegal continued their warm-up.

It was a possible early flashpoint and it came as Joe McQuillan and his officials arrived onto the pitch in Ballybofey.

It was always going to be a day of small margins with the weather of driving wind and rain and the pitch already like a skating rink. With all the rain that fell during the week, it was almost a miracle that the game was able to be played at all. When the River Finn is high, there is nowhere for the water in MacCumhaill Park to go.

Some people were remembering 1993 and the Ulster final in Clones. But that was a different scenario with a downpour around 12.30 just lying on the newly-laid pitch, leaving it unplayable and dangerous.

Sunday in MacCumhaill Park became a slogfest, and it came down to a matter of wills and also the ability to take scores when they were available.

Donegal deserved the win. Full stop. But if you were a Tyrone supporter you would be disappointed. Why was Darren McCurry, their best forward on the day, replaced?

Mickey Harte was speaking about the 'manhandling' of Conor McKenna. Looking on from the back of the stand, there wasn't any visible sign of any of the sort of 'marking' which Justin McMahon performed on Michael Murphy back in the day. Mickey became the story, which was disappointing, because this game was about the players who performed - Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Hugh McFadden, Stephen McMenamin - in particular, and you can include Darren McCurry of Tyrone in that.

The physical strength of Hugh McFadden stood out for me as he took hit after hit without spilling possession, and kept coming looking for more. His midfield partner, Caolan McGonagle, put in similar effort but while he is a big unit, it may take another year or two until he has the impressive upper body strength of McFadden. But when you look back a few years, McFadden was in McGonagle's shoes - the Buncrana man is growing into the role.

When Neil Gallagher left the Donegal scene, we thought we were in trouble in the area. Now we have a host of players stepping up. A fully fit Jason McGee would be putting pressure on all of them. But McFadden has set the standard. To win championship games, you need to be able to win and retain possession in the engine room and McFadden ticks that box, which allows the players with the silken skills to flourish.

The other two big men in the general midfield area - Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan - did more than just perform the workhorse role. Langan is such a natural talent, he could be just about anything. You get the impression that he’s only half interested, such is his lanquid style. But when he has the ball in his hands he seems to buy time in all situations, and that is a skill that very few possess. When he adds the type of workrate that he did on Sunday, he is All-Star material.

And is there a more consistent player over the last few years at club and county than Ciaran Thompson? You would put your life on him from dead balls and his leadership for club and county is so consistent. He has also improved his workrate and his confidence is sky high.

The fourth player that needs mentioning after Sunday is Stephen McMenamin, who I have been really impressed with now since he broke into the team. Not alone does he perform marking duties, but he has a mixture of the McGees in his football DNA. And he is still learning. He’ll probably be asked to take the No 3 jersey when Neil McGee hands in his notice.

It would be wrong to think that the four players mentioned won Sunday's game on their own. Far from it, there was great effort from all of the players who took the field. It was a mixed day for Shaun Patton but everyone was talking about his kick-out for Michael Langan's goal.

Peadar Mogan had a wonderful championship debut, giving the perfectly weighted pass to Langan for the goal and his ability to carry ball and recycle it was a feature of the game. He joins a select band of St Naul's players who have played championship football for my first club. Big Eddie Gallagher was still playing when I started; before Eddie there was Denis Hegarty in the 50s and two Drimarone men, Joe O'Neill in 1941 and Mickey McGroarty in 1925. In more recent times Stephen Griffin, Andrew Gallagher and Eamon Breslin played senior championship and we could claim PJ Burke of Frosses, who was attached to Four Masters, when he played senior.

It was good to see Paddy McGrath looking fitter and he will be needed going forward. The other subs really played their part on a difficult day. Watching replays of the game I was impressed by the tackling of Eoin McHugh; Andrew McClean had one slip but apart from that carried ball time after time while Oisin Gallen was really at home in MacCumhaill Park when introduced. He was everywhere and his point was one of the highlights of the game.

McClean, Mogan and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui were making their championship debuts. Mac Ceallabhui was very unlucky in that he was yellow carded along with Conor McKenna and the Donegal management didn't want to risk him staying on. Up to that point he was doing really well.

Paul Brennan had one of his best games for Donegal and was rock solid in defence. However, he seems to pick up a yellow card in most games and is usually replaced as a result. Sunday's yellow was harmless but his tap on the neck of Michael McKernan (which saw the Tyrone man being treated for concussion!) was unnecessary. Another lesson for Paul and the team.

There was plenty to enthuse about on Sunday evening. I got a call from a supporter who said he was jumping about the kitchen and had to pour himself a glass of brandy before he was able to tackle his dinner. Defeating Tyrone means more to some Donegal supporters than a win against other counties, especially among the older generation.

Donegal have to build on this great result. The three in-a-row in Ulster is now a real possibility and after that, who knows.