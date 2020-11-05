Malachy and Tommy scaling new heights at Ballybofey on Sunday to watch Donegal v Tyrone

There is simply no limit to the lengths and, in the case of one Donegal supporter, heights they will go to see a football match in these behind closed doors lockdown times.

Fanatical Donegal supporter Malachy McCann, a number of weeks ago told the Donegal Democrat he would ‘give an arm and leg’ to be able to watch Sunday’s big Ulster Championship meeting of Donegal and arch rivals Tyrone in Ballybofey.

However, the Antrim native did not reveal he had a cunning plan in place and he was not going to have to sacrifice any of his limbs or go through the pain barrier.

Malachy, an adopted Buncrana and Donegal man, was in Ballybofey on Sunday and watched Donegal clip Tyrone wings once again with a hard fought two point win in terrible conditions.

He was accompanied by Tommy Gallen, proprietor of the nearby Villa Rose and Jackson’s Hotel, and watched the game perched high up behind the Butt Hall in a cherry picker.

“We had the best seat in the house,” said Malachy on Monday morning, still on a high from Donegal’s 1-13 to 1-11 win.

“It was like sitting in the best seat in the Hogan Stand in Croke Park. We had a brilliant view of the whole pitch.

“It was a brilliant game and a fantastic result. Donegal were simply brilliant. I don’t think I was ever excited watching a game as I was yesterday.

“Donegal were simply brilliant and while some of the older players might not have played as well as they normally do, the young lads really stood up and were counted.

“Michael Langan scored a super goal, what a young player and definitely one for the future. And as a Buncrana man I was very proud of the performance of our own man Caolan McGonagle. Caolan had a great game and he is a super lad on and off the field. He is a gentleman and you will not meet a nicer young man and we are all very proud of him here in Buncrana.”

When asked was he not concerned about the weather conditions and being so high up in such windy and wet conditions in a cherry picker,

Malachy saud: ”What wind and rain? Ah no, not at all, myself and Tommy were well wrapped and besides it was kinda sheltered so the wind wasn’t a factor. Besides the game was so intense and exciting we never honestly noticed the wind and the rain.

“It was just great to be in Ballybofey to watch the game and to see the team perform the way they did in the conditions. It was brilliant and a good day to be a Donegal supporter.”

It was Malachy’s second time to watch a game from the cherry picker. He was also in Ballybofey two weeks ago to see the league meeting between Donegal and Tyrone.

“Donegal won that game too and Caolan McGonagle played well in that game too and it was great to win the two points to secure Division One football.”

There was no issue with getting permission to watch the game, all that was above board.

The car park behind the pitch is on private ground and Malachy had got the permission from all the residents and owners beforehand.

It was just a matter of rolling up on Sunday morning and getting the cherry picker into position in good time for the game.