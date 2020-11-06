BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: I'm a happy man after win; strength around midfield made the difference

I'm a very happy man after last Sunday. It was a great display by Donegal despite the very poor conditions in which the game took place in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

It brought back memories of Clones in 1993 when we lost our Ulster and All-Ireland crown in a mudbath against Derry. I have to say the Clones pitch back in '93 was much worse than MacCumhaill Park. Indeed, that game should never have been played.

I remember it so well. We had been at Clones Golf Club prior to the game and then got caught in traffic on the way in. I was late getting into the dressing room and fair play to the Wee Man (Martin McHugh), he had got out to see the pitch and went to the referee to tell him it wasn't playable.

In the minor match before our game, one of the Tyrone minors had suffered a broken leg. It was dangerous but there was an agenda to get it played one way or another with pressure being put on the referee Tommy McDermott.

On Sunday, it was more to do with the conditions the game was played in. The pitch was soft on top, but the driving wind and rain made it very difficult. But to be fair, it was a great game of football and a great day in very difficult circumstances.

Tyrone started very quickly and it was obvious that their game against Mayo in the final game of the National League had brought them on a good bit. They were well up for it in that opening quarter, and we seemed to be slow out of the blocks.

In saying that, the water break came at the right time for us. We profited greatly from it, winning the second quarter in good style.

Michael Langan stuck over a quick point and then hit a great goal. After that we never really looked back.

We were hit by a soft goal, but we responded very well with four quick points on the spin.

While the game was still in the melting point until the end, I always felt we had the capacity to get scores when we ran at them.

It was a day when our two wing three-quarters made all the difference. Ciaran Thompson is playing out of his skin at the moment. You could see that in Tralee the week before in the league. His workrate is much improved and his accuracy was just brilliant.

Michael Langan was magnificent, taking his scores well. The game in Tralee brought him on even more than I thought it could.

And then you had big Hugh McFadden in the middle of the field. I thought he was immense. I remember a time when people were critical of him as a midfielder but he is now a top midfielder and leader.

I thought the Buncrana lad Caolan McGonagle put in a big shift and while not everything went right for him, he never gave up. Along with Niall O'Donnell, he will learn about taking ball into contact. There were plenty of turnovers but it was a difficult day and you have to appreciate that.

Jamie Brennan also put in a big shift and took a few wrong options. He can use the support players better, but again Sunday will be a learning experience for all.

Paul Brennan had a great game and scored a great point, but he needs to be careful about picking up cards.

Looking back at replays of the Tyrone goal and the slip by Eoghan Bán Gallagher, I was looking at the options open to the 'keeper Shaun Patton, and there weren't many. It is something that can be improved.

The defensive work of Stephen McMenamin and Neil McGee was very good. It was a great day all round. I felt Ryan McHugh came in for a bit of attention, and there was no mention of that. It was day that didn't suit Ryan.

While Neil McGee had to go off we got a great response from the bench with Eoin McHugh, Andrew McClean and Oisin Gallen putting in big performances. Young Gallen showed great maturity in taking his point and he worked all over the pitch when introduced.

Michael Murphy was quiet in the first half but was much improved in the second half, covering all of the MacCumhaill Park pitch.

And in relation to the pitch, great credit is due to the local MacCumhaill's club to have it ready. I'm told they worked around the clock on Saturday getting the water off it.

Hopefully Neil McGee will be back for the semi-final against Armagh and we should have Patrick McBrearty back for that too.

We will need them all. We have two weeks to prepare for Armagh and they have 8-9 good players. They are strongest in the forward line with a few who can take their scores. They are a big strong side and will take beating.

Sunday was a day when our physical size around the middle was important. It is going to be tough in this championship with the winter conditions. But the team and management know what is in front of them and they have to be ready for that.

As for Mickey Harte complaining about the Donegal tackling on Conor McKenna, I felt there was nothing to complain about. Tyrone were close marking as well; indeed they can be cynical at times

I switched over to the BBC to see what they were saying and I was surprised by what I was hearing from Peter Canavan and Oisin McConville. I think if you are going on TV to analyse you need to be impartial.

Then I bought the Irish News on Monday and Kenny Archer was giving out about the marking of Conor McKenna by Neil McGee.

I would counter that Conor McKenna is no easy man to mark; he puts himself about. There were a bit of verbals but there were two sides. McKenna got a lot of publicity in the last couple of weeks.

Tyrone lacked discipline and they paid for it with two frees being moved on. They had chances but weren't able to take them.

Knowing Mickey Harte, I feel he will stay on at the helm of Tyrone football. I know he will be under a lot of pressure, but I feel he will stay on. He has the nucleus of a good team, if he could settle on a starting lineout.

Tyrone are not far away. Sunday's was a 50/50 game. We had that extra strength in midfield, but with Cathal McShane back they will be a force next year.

HURLERS

Congratulations to the Donegal hurlers on a great win over Armagh in the Nickey Rackard Cup in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday. The conditions for hurling weren't great either but Donegal won well against a team which troubled them for a good few years.

They have beaten them twice now this year and they can look forward to a Nickey Rackard semi-final and I expect them to be in the final, which will be a great year for hurling in the county.

Finally, commiserations to Maxi Curran and the Donegal Ladies team, who went down to Dublin on Saturday evening. It was heartbreaking watching it, seeing Dublin get a goal that was so freakish. I don't know whether it was the wind or a divot in the ground when the ball bounced off the upright and turned back into the roof of the net.

You had to feel sorry for the goalkeeper, who could not be faulted. It was the difference between the two teams in the heel of the hunt.

I felt the Dublin team were a bit cynical at times and they got away with it. The referee reffed it more like a man's game. We appeared to have the better players but the referee didn't do much for us.

Hopefully, Waterford can get the better of Dublin to leave the group open to the final game when we meet the Waterford Ladies.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell