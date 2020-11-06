Beating Tyrone in an Ulster championship game is always good for a Donegal supporter - Carney

There are many in Donegal who were jumping around the TV in their sittingrooms on Sunday as Declan Bonner's side got the better of Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

There were others, like Martin Carney, listening in on the radio and were equally happy. The former Donegal star was working with Mid West Radio as Mayo defeated Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon and was tuned in to RTE Radio for the last 20 minutes or so.

On Tuesday last in the aftermath of the win, Carney's thoughts went back to 1973 and a torrid match which has remained a vivid memory and one which is reflected in his joy at winning any game against the Red Hands.

"I'll never forget 1973 when the Donegal team couldn't get off the pitch; when we had to cross the wire at the Finn River and walk along the river and get into Jackson's Hotel and stay there. I think we were togging out in Jacksons, but we couldn't get out the normal way. The Tyrone crowd wanted to get at us; and that after beating us," said Carney, who said that there was a proposal at the Donegal Co Board in the week afterwards that Donegal should leave Ulster and participate in the Connacht championship.

"It was just warfare, and ever since it has always coloured my opinion of Tyrone and any day I see them beaten I'm never sorry," laughed Carney, who added "although I recognise the excellence they have had over the years.

"There is history if you go back to the O'Neills and the O'Donnells, there was never any love lost there either," quips Carney. "It has carried through to the present day."

Nowadays Martin Carney is glad to enjoy the games from outside the wire. He has given up his high profile role as RTE analyst, but keeps his hand in with Mid West Radio and is just happy to see the games and enjoy them.

And what he saw of Donegal and Tyrone and Sunday made him a proud Donegal man who thinks that the county is going in the right direction.

"What I saw of it on television and I was listening to it on the radio coming home from Carrick-on-Shannon, Brian Carthy was saying that Tyrone were missing opportunities. I would say they would regret not taking those opportunities that came their way.

"On a day like that, when it's a slog; when it's a case of just getting your feet up out of the ground as much as anything else, you make the most of what comes your way and Donegal were more resilient, it's as simple as that.

"What was also great, that the likes of Hugh McFadden adapted well; Mogan, Michael Langan and on a day when Michael Murphy didn't score, even though he played well in general terms, you have to say that was a great win."

Carney says that it was never going to be the case that the star players on either side were going to get much room, singling out the likes of Ryan McHugh, who he said was shadowed for the entirety of the game.

"(Conor) McKenna was never going to get any freedom after last week; (Michael) Murphy was never going to get much freedom and neither was Ryan McHugh going to get much freedom, and that in a sense is a tribute to their excellence, that they are shut down in such a manner."

The former Ballyshannon man was in Elverys MacHale Park the week before to see Tyrone defeat Mayo in the league game and he knew it was going to be a close contest.

"What I saw of them in Castlebar, again it was a slog that day. The stand out players were Conor McKenna, young Canavan and their goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Their overall game was quite good that day, but it was a little bit like the same narrative as last Sunday, it was a game that Mayo could have won.

"But overall, due to the performance of Canavan, McKenna and their goalkeeper in particular. I thought Niall Morgan was outstanding in that game.

"It is always a slog between Tyrone and Donegal and I really knew that Donegal were up against it last Sunday after watching them the previous week."

But while Donegal are now on a roll, Carney has a warning against complacency just because they have defeated their toughest opponents.

"It was fabulous to see the win and fabulous to see the county going for the first three in-a-row in the province.

"You wouldn't want to take your eye off Armagh; okay, they struggled in many ways last week, even though they led from beginning to end, but they struggled in the second half badly against Derry, who would be no world beaters at present," said Carney, who felt that apart from Jamie Clarke up front, they looked ordinary.

"When you go through the team; you had the young Mac Ceallabhui lad at full-back, making his debut, being put into that cauldron, cutting his teeth; when you see Neil McGee thriving at centre-back, unfortunately having to go off injured. When you see the likes of McFadden and McGonagle, but what's great about it is the quality of the subs that they were able to call on now.

"Oisin Gallen came in; big McGee from Falcarragh came in, I know he came in very late. Oisin Gallen came in and that point he got, that critical point late in the game. All of those indicates not just the presence of talent but a growth in awareness of what is needed to win matches. Shall we say, new leaders spawning.

"And those young lads are so lucky to have the likes of Michael Murphy piloting the ship, so to speak. And there has never been better as far as I'm concerned. Fabulous guy in my book anyway, in any way you take him."

Asked what would the Donegal ship look like when Murphy finally hangs up the boots, he has a very interesting answer.

"They will be a lesser team, but you would just hope that, you saw shoots of Ciaran Thompson coming to the fore last Sunday, two from play, five from frees, but going back to the lesser team thing, this is the beauty about Murphy, around him a culture has grown up and the strength that has gone into Donegal looking into the future is whether they can hang on to that culture in his absence.

"And I have a feeling that the young lads coming through will see what is needed and will have learned from him and will be able to retain that culture going forward," says Carney, who agrees that Murphy has much more influence than just a player, being a manager on the field.

"And it's gas, it sort of replicates what (Brian) McEniff did to the team 50 years ago. I remember when things weren't rosy in Donegal, McEniff took on the role of player manager. A lot of people equate him as a player and then manager in 1992, but remember he was a player manager before he ever took the manager role exclusively."

Carney keeps coming back to the joy felt in overcoming Tyrone: "It was a joy to see and it is such heartwarming thing on a bad day to see Donegal put one over on Tyrone and particularly on a Tyrone team that are no slouches.

"It is fabulous to shorten the winter, fabulous to get through this period of lockdown, that you have something to look forward to on the TV or if you are privileged enough to get into it. To see last Sunday, the strength of character in that Donegal team and their willingness to battle to the last whistle; to battle in circumstances where you concede the type of goal, not just a goal, but the type of goal, to see them coming back from that and see them winning the way they did was very encouraging," he says.