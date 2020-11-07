Aodh Ruadh's Johnny Gethins off on tour of duty with his club and county friends

Aodh Ruadh joint captain Johnny Gethins could miss the opening games of next year's All-County League but he will be fit and ready for most of the club's action.

Gethins will be off to the Golan Heights in Syria in a few weeks with the Irish army, his second six month mission as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

It is one of two Irish army deployments which begin this month, with a host of Donegal footballers, including Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Gavin Mulreaney, who are off to South Lebanon from their base at Finner Camp.

"The Mission will see approx 120 Irish troops constitute a Quick Reaction Force which is a small, highly mobile and flexible force that can respond to any request made by the Force Commander within 15 minutes," says Gethins.

"This will be my second tour of duty, my previous one being in South Lebanon peace keeping between November 2016/May 2017. I really enjoyed the experience and memories made over there and I'm sure this next mission will also be a new learning curve."

All of those taking part in the deployments have to go through a 14 day quarantine before flying out to the Middle East.

For Johnny Gethins, apart from football, the army has been his life now for eight years. "I joined straight from school. But since then my brother (twin) Darren has joined and you have Cian Dolan, David Dolan, Niall Murray, the two Granaghans and Eddie Lynch - there's any amount of us (all Aodh Ruadh players)," he says.

And an Aodh Ruadh mentor Ronan Matthews is also one of the number who are heading to Lebanon this month.

Among the items being packed for the journey will be a few O'Neills footballs and Gethins is hoping to return ready and hungry for action.

"I should be able to come back in pretty good shape, well that's the plan anyway.

"I should be back in fairly good time, in the first, second week of April, give or take. And hopefully coming back to play a normal Division Two league next year."

Johnny Gethins has been an Aodh Ruadh fixture now since he started to kick a ball in the old Munday's Field. And in more recent years he has evolved to be a leader. There have been setbacks but even though 2020 was a short season, it is one he will always remember when the club eventually won the Intermediate championship.

"It was massive. It was probably the biggest goal last year. When the Covid came up then, you said will we get playing at all? But thankfully, it worked out, we did get it played. I'm sure Cloughaneely were glad too, to get it played even if they didn't come out the right side of it. They would rather have it played than sitting in Limbo thinking about it.

"There was a lot of players back last year in every team in the county because of Covid. People working from home that would never have been at home. It gave people a chance to get back at it and go at it hard.

"Glen gained from it, Cloughaneely, no more than ourselves. We were happy to get over the line to finally get back to what it is all about, senior football."

Playing senior football was always the dream and it will be something new for the Aodh Ruadh team in 2021.

"I think off-hand now you are talking Peter Boyle, Diarmuid McInerney, Johnny Gallagher, Darren Drummond, maybe Donagh McIntyre, that's the height of it. It has been all Intermediate for us and you know yourself, knocking on the door for the last five years, was tough enough.

"Finally now, hopefully we get back to normal next year regards the league and then progress to the championship and set a marker and go for it."

Being joint captain meant that the past year will be one that Johnny personally will remember for a long time.

"Ah yeah, definitely, especially myself and Nathan (Boyle) being captains, it was a wee bit more of enjoyment for us being give that role. Especially seeing Nathan so young, stepping up to something like that. That was brilliant and then all the young lads that came into the team this year, the likes of Michael McKenna; I suppose you have young Senan Rooney coming in, Mark McGlynn and there are a couple of minors. There are a lot of us working local which is good," says Gethins, who now lives in Laghey with his partner Anna.

"I'm coming under pressure from the Ballintra side of things to sign for them," quips Gethins, but he quickly adds: "It's not going to happen."

Looking forward to next season, the joint captain is hopeful that the outgoing management at Aodh Ruadh will stay on for another year at least.

"Ourselves as players, we have chatted about next year and looking forward to it. It is a big commitment but as regards what Barry(Ward) is doing, we don't know. He has been there two years now. I'd be hoping to see everyone back that we had last year, but it is a big sacrifice," he says.

Asked if he would be able to see any of the games on television when he is out in the Golan Heights, he is very hopeful.

"I know the lads out there got to see, not the Donegal game at the weekend against Tyrone, but the previous one. There is that sort of access. Hopefully, we will get to see Donegal playing. All that is good for morale, not just Donegal but there will be lads there from Dublin, Mayo, all over. They will want to see their county play too."

He said that he had been talking to many of the lads who are heading off including Donegal senior Odhrán McFadden Ferry.

"I would speak to Odhrán often. I would have played on the Battalion team with him and have been involved with the all-Army team. Odhrán is always up for training, always up for the laugh and the slagging. He is a good lad. He is well liked and well respected and he is an honest fella."

Johnny Gethins says he was happy to get the chance to go at this time of year. "I was looking at going next April, but this chance came up and it suits," he said, and he added that it had been difficult to plan with Covid.

With McFadden Ferry missing out on the Ulster championship because of the mission, Gethins said: "He would probably have planned it differently, but nobody knew that this Covid was coming."

Asked if he would be interested in playing at a higher level, Gethins was clear: "It would be great to represent the county, massive. Then again if ourselves can get a bit more established being back in senior football, a chance will pop up for some lads. You need to be playing with the bigger teams. And I'm looking forward now to meeting the likes of the Glenties, Gaoth Dobhairs and Kilcars.

"That year in Division One we really enjoyed it. We were young and a wee bit naive, but playing the good teams week in, week out; there's a lot to be said for it."

As for Donegal's chances this year in Ulster and beyond, he says: "To me I would be quietly confident to see them prevail in Ulster, most definitely. Further afield, you are looking at Donegal, Mayo, Kerry, Dublin. Any team can be caught on the day. I would be fairly confident that we will see them progress well through the season.

"They are a good young side coming through, Jamie (Brennan) stepping up again. I know Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh were well marked at the weekend, but them boys will always shine.

"Young McClean, Michael Langan, Oisin Gallen and Jason McGee back. It is good to see Jason back, he is a big lad, caused us a lot of problems in the county final. I know he had been plagued by a few injuries, but it good to see them lads now representing the county."

For Johnny Gethins the focus now is on getting ready for the tour of duty and he would love to be watching an All-Ireland semi-final from a bunker in the Golan Heights and Donegal involved.

"Ah, it would be great."

Everybody in Donegal wish these players and members of our Defence Forces a safe journey and we will welcome them back to our playing fields in April and May of 2021.