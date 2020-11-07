Donegal Ladies have no path in All-Ireland championship after Dublin-Waterford game

Contact
The Donegal Ladies will play no further part in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies championship after Dublin overcame Waterford in the second group game today at Baltinglass in Co Wicklow.
The Dubs overcame Waterford by 0-17 to 1-10 in perfect conditions. Dublin had led 0-9 to 0-7 at the break, but Waterford came back to within a point in the second half with a goal.
However, Dublin pulled away again in the closing minutes.
Donegal and Waterford are due to play next weekend in the final group game but that game is now a dead rubber.
Donegal lost out to Dublin thanks to a freak goal last weekend in Kingspan Breffni Park, 2-16 to 2-13.
Dublin, the holders, are now through as group winners to the All-Ireland semi-final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.