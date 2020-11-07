Donegal Ladies have no path in All-Ireland championship after Dublin-Waterford game

The Donegal Ladies will play no further part in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies championship after Dublin overcame Waterford in the second group game today at Baltinglass in Co Wicklow.

The Dubs overcame Waterford by 0-17 to 1-10 in perfect conditions. Dublin had led 0-9 to 0-7 at the break, but Waterford came back to within a point in the second half with a goal.

However, Dublin pulled away again in the closing minutes.

Donegal and Waterford are due to play next weekend in the final group game but that game is now a dead rubber.

Donegal lost out to Dublin thanks to a freak goal last weekend in Kingspan Breffni Park, 2-16 to 2-13.

Dublin, the holders, are now through as group winners to the All-Ireland semi-final.