New date set for Donegal senior championship county final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

Contact
Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will have to wait until Easter of next year to fight it out for the Dr Maguire Cup.
The Donegal final, which was postponed a number of times, then became a victim of Covid-19 Level 4 regulations in early October.
The Donegal CCC have now taken a decision to put the final off until Easter (early April) of next year, 2021, after consulation with both clubs.
It is the only sensible decision because both teams were continuing to train for a game they did not know when it would be played.
A similar decision had already been taken in Cork re their final.
The fixing of the final will be the responsibility of the incoming Donegal CCC, which will be selected after the Donegal GAA annual Convention in December.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.