New date set for Donegal senior championship county final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will have to wait until Easter of next year to fight it out for the Dr Maguire Cup.

The Donegal final, which was postponed a number of times, then became a victim of Covid-19 Level 4 regulations in early October.

The Donegal CCC have now taken a decision to put the final off until Easter (early April) of next year, 2021, after consulation with both clubs.

It is the only sensible decision because both teams were continuing to train for a game they did not know when it would be played.

A similar decision had already been taken in Cork re their final.

The fixing of the final will be the responsibility of the incoming Donegal CCC, which will be selected after the Donegal GAA annual Convention in December.