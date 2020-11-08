Donegal into second favourites for All-Ireland after shock result in Munster semi-final

Donegal are now second favourites for the All-Ireland football championship after today's shock defeat of Kerry in the Munster championship semi-final.

Cork struck late for a goal in the last seconds of extra-time to dump The Kingdom out. Cork will now play Tipperary in the Munster final.

Dublin, thanks to their annihilation of Westmeath on Saturday night, have hardened to 8/13 to make it six in-a-row.

Donegal, who play Armagh in the Ulster semi-final on Saturday next, are second priced at 11/2. Mayo have had their odds cut to 13/2 after their impressive win over Roscommon.

Galway are priced at 15/2; Cork at 10/1 and Meath at 66/1.

The other Ulster semi-final next weekend will see Cavan and Down battle for a final place after overcoming Antrim and Fermanagh respectively at the weekend.