Venue for the Donegal v Armagh Ulster championship semi-final has been decided by Ulster Council

The Donegal-Armagh Ulster championship semi-final has been fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday next.
The other semi-final is fixed for the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.
The Ulster CCC have made the following decisions in relation to forthcoming Ulster GAA fixture following their CCC meeting earlier tonight. The venues for the Ulster SFC Semi Finals have been decided as outlined below:
Sat 14th November Semi Final
Ard Mhacha V Dún na nGall at Kingspan Breffni (1.15pm)
Sun 15th November Semi Final
An Cabhán V An Dún at Athletic Grounds (1.30pm)
22nd November: Final (4.00pm)
Venue to be confirmed for USFC Final next weekend both finalists are known.
