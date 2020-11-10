New date set for Donegal senior championship county final but Naomh Conaill want it played in calendar year

Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will have to wait until Easter of next year to fight it out for the Dr Maguire Cup.

The Donegal final, which was postponed a number of times, then became a victim of Covid-19 Level 4 regulations in early October.

The Donegal CCC have now taken a decision to put the final off until Easter (early April) of next year, 2021, after consulation with both clubs.

It is the only sensible decision because both teams were continuing to train for a game they did not know when it would be played.

A similar decision had already been taken in Cork re their final.

The fixing of the final will be the responsibility of the incoming Donegal CCC, which will be selected after the Donegal GAA annual Convention in December.

HAPPY DATE IS SET

"We are just happy that a date has been set and we can aim for," said Kilcar club chairman, John Carr.

"This year when the whole bubble has burst, it was the last thing on our minds. We are just happy that we have a date that we can aim for.

"It means that players can plan to start training again in the New Year and they can have a break (for Christmas)," said Carr, who added, that there were no guarantees with the present situation. "Nobody knows, there could be another lockdown, but maybe by Easter things may have changed and we might be allowed to have supporters present.

"We are happy enough that a decision has been made," said Carr.

NAOMH CONAILL NOT HAPPY

However, the Naomh Conaill club are not happy and would like to see the game played at the earliest possible date.

Chairman, David Kelch said they had not agreed to putting it off to Easter. "We would like to see the final played in the calendar year (2020). Even if Donegal got to the All-Ireland semi-final or final, there would be a window," says Kelch, who said his club would be happy to play it in the first weeks of January 2021.

"We asked the CCC to consult with Croke Park to see if it would be allowed to be played within the calendar year, but we have had no correspondence back on that request. We just got an email at 8 o'clock on Friday night and an hour or so later, as usual, it was up on social media.

"As usual there were leaks from somewhere," said Kelch, who is also very unhappy with some of the plans that are going the rounds as regards what club football is going to look like in 2021.