Registrations open for Donegal Sports Partnership's Coach and Volunteer Education Programme

Registrations are now being taken for Donegal Sports Partnership’s 2020 Coach and Volunteer Education Programme which gets underway later this month.

The programme, which will be delivered online, commences on Thursday, November 19th and will consist of four two-hour workshops. Module 1 and 2 of the Coaching Children Programme will be delivered by Sport Ireland Coaching on Thursday, November 19th, Thursday, November 26th and Thursday, December 3rd.

‘Coach the Female Athlete’ is title of the final workshop and will be delivered by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association on Wednesday, December 9th. The workshops will run from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Donegal Sports Partnership’s 2020 Coach and Volunteer Education Programme is funded by Dormant Accounts and Sport Ireland and provides opportunities for coaches and volunteers to progress their coach education. The programme aims to subsidise national training courses and make them more accessible by delivering them on line.

Sport Ireland’s Coaching Children Programme is comprised of four modules. These modules are aimed at providing candidates with a basic understanding of children’s sport and physical activity and best ways to optimise children’s enjoyment, participation and positive outcomes. The concepts of physical literacy and holistic development run throughout the series of workshops. The workshops are designed to be interactive and practical in nature, and provide opportunity for coaches to network with other coaches of children.

Sheelagh Quinn, Coaching Children Lead with Coaching Ireland, says: “Coaching children is a process of guided discovery, putting the child’s needs at the centre of the process, ensuring that each and every child has a positive experience, keeping them engaged in sport and physical activity for life.”

The aim of the LGFA Coaching the Female Athlete workshop is to educate coaches in relation to the needs and interests of our teenage cohort in sports and beyond, with a specific focus on key techniques and strategies that will help develop coach athlete relationship. Topics covered on the night will include coaching behaviour and approach, body image, confidence, lifestyle balance and how to create a positive coaching environment.

William Harmon, National LGFA Development Officer comments: “In essence, this coaching workshop will give ideas to develop the coach, athlete relationship and to encourage coaches to be self-reflective in their coaching practice, with the aim to enhance the engagement of their players.”

The cost of the programme is €30 per person and attendance at all four workshops is compulsory for certification. Registrations are being taken via Eventbrite.

Further information contact Maggie Farrelly, Training & Education Coordinator with Donegal Sports Partnership on maggie@activedonegal.com or tel 086-6069377.