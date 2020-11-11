Donegal have to plan without Paddy McGrath for Saturday's Ulster semi-final with Armagh

Donegal will be without Paddy McGrath on Saturday next in the Ulster championship semi-final it has been revealed by Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

At this morning's press conference ahead of the big game, Bonner said McGrath had picked up a soft tissue injury last weekend and Saturday's game would come too quick for him to have recovered.

Other than McGrath, Bonner says that he will have a full panel to pick from with Neil McGee and Patrick McBrearty available.