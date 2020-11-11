Complacency is not in Donegal manager Declan Bonner's vocabulary ahead of Ulster semi-final

As Donegal prepare for an Ulster senior championship semi-final this Saturday in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan, Donegal manager Declan Bonner doesn't have to be reminded of what can happen in a knock-out championship game.

At the virtual press day with the manager this Wednesday morning, there were many questions about his reaction to what happened in the Cork-Kerry game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday with the late Cork goal by Mark Keane which decided the tie.

Bonner is from the old school, having played and managed in the pre-qualifier era and you would only have to mention Joe Brolly and the late Derry goal in the 1998 Ulster final to make the point.

In his second term as Donegal manager, Bonner has made up for that final defeat and presently holds a perfect Ulster championship record with two final wins.

But he continually reiterates in almost every answer, that Donegal have to be at their best if they are to reach the 2020 final.

"This time last week, if you were talking to Peter Keane and the Kerry management, that they would felt they had their homework done; that they were ready for every scenario that was thrown at them. But listen knockout football, championship football, it does strange things. The longer Cork stayed in that game, you were nearly waiting for something to happen. We didn't see the goal at the very, very end coming in, but you can talk about systems and the weather, you need to be at the pace every day you go out.

"We know ourselves if we don't go to the levels we are capable of then we are a very average side," said Bonner, who said that they had to be at those levels at training every night to get there.

"Complacency doesn't come into it and I'm very reluctant to use that word. But I think the lads have shown that and they have trained really well over the last two weeks.

"What is being said on the outside, that doesn't get inside; well you hope it doesn't get inside. It's difficult to shield everyone from what's going on on the outside in relation to what's being written and social media the way it is now," said Bonner, who said he was happy with what he was seeing during the preparations in training and team meetings. "They are really focused; they are well aware of the task in hand and they are well aware of the threat that Armagh pose."

The manager said the panel had a clean bill of health apart from Paddy McGrath. "Everyone okay bar Paddy McGrath, who has picked up a knock. He has a soft tissue injury, nothing serious but it's going to be soon of a turnaround."

As regards Patrick McBrearty, Bonner said: "He has been training now since the Tyrone game. It is always a bit of concern that he hasn't got serious game time. But listen, Paddy is a top class player and has a good attitude and he's ready for action on Saturday."

And on Neil McGee, who had to miss the second half of the Tyrone game: "He missed the session immediately after the Tyrone game but he has been back in with us since. He has been training well and he is ready to go."

Bonner was happy to reflect back on the win over Tyrone but also said they had very little time to dwell on it.

"Any time you beat Tyrone it's a good day. They have been our arch rivals for many years now. It was good to get over the line, but we haven't had too much time to dwell on it. Because immediately our attention focused on the Derry-Armagh game to see who we would meet in the semi-final."

As regards Saturday's match against Armagh being a dangerous match, he quickly replied: "Ulster championship, they are all dangerous; every championship match at the knockout stage. We saw what happened at the weekend in the Munster championship. Yeah, there's nothing for granted in championship football. Every day you go out you have to prepare properly.

"We've played Armagh, without looking at Kerry and Cork last weekend, a number of times over the three years I've been there in league and McKenna Cup. They have always been very, very close affairs and we expect nothing less (on Saturday).

"Listen, Armagh have come up now, they are a Division One side. We know it is going to be another huge test for us, a huge challenge and we have got to be ready for it. It's a big, big match and we have to hit the ground running.

"They have quality all over the field. They have been together for a good number of years under Kieran McGeeney. They have been about for the last five or six years. I know some of the younger lads like the O'Neills have come into it in the last few years. But if you take Jamie Clarke, Oisin and Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan, they are all top class players who would get their place in most teams in the country.

"We are aware and we have done our homework, like any other team, on Armagh. We have looked at their strengths and where they can be got at, as we would do for any game, be it league or championship. We have one more training session left and decisions will be made then after that on the starting 15 and where we can really hurt Armagh. We have to be really switched on probably on a heavy pitch in Breffni on Saturday. Yeah, probably another match that is going to go down to the wire," said Bonner.

"There is no doubt that (they are a coming team). They almost got an Ulster final and they have come from Division Three to Division One. Kieran (McGeeney) has done a good job there. He has been there now six years. We're well aware of the task and the challenge. And as I said before, take your eye of the ball, one below par performance and you are out of this championship," who knows all about the format this year with no back door.

"It's going back 20 years when I was playing and even managing for the first time from 1997 to 2000. There was no back door, it was knockout football. You have got to be ready. A below par performance and you are out of the championship. Every game to me is an Ulster final."

Asked about other Donegal players coming to the fore in the game against Tyrone when some of the others were quiet, Bonner said he always talked about the group and said they were never a one or two man team.

"I never see Donegal as a one man or two man team. It is about the whole group. On any given day players can have an off day or players can be taken out of the game. I've every faith in any of the lads that are on that park or lads coming off the bench will do a job on any given day.

"So to me, was it a surprise that Ciaran Thompson or Michael Langan grabbed the headlines the last day; no it wasn't because those lads have been playing extremely well. They have been doing it at training and for their clubs," said Bonner.

"On any given day certain players can stand up. But to me it is all about the group. Every player coming on to that pitch on Saturday will give it 100% and will give it for a Donegal jersey."