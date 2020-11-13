Injury hit Donegal face Tyrone for a place in Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal hurlers have a major injury crisis this week as they prepare for Saturday’s all-Ulster Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final with Tyrone in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 1.30 pm)

Manager Mickey McCann has four key players - Davin Flynn, Declan Coulter, Bernard Rafferty and Richie Ryan - all forwards, on the treatment table.

He has already ruled out Flynn and Coulter while Lafferty and Ryan are also big worries and in a race with the clock to be ready by Saturday.

Coulter missed Donegal’s win over Armagh last time out with a hip injury picked up in the first half of the first round win over Longford.

And former Tipperary minor Flynn went off just before half-time in the Armagh game with a hamstring problem. He was replaced by Conor O’Grady.

Flynn had posted five of Donegal’s six first-half points against the Orchard men before he departed and O’Grady posted 1-1 in the second half in the 3-13 to 1-9 win over Armagh.

Ryan replaced Coulter the last day against Armagh and also took over the freetaking duties from the Setanta man

“Davin and Declan are two big players for us and are huge losses. They are our top two marksmen,” said the Donegal boss.

Donegal defeated Longford 2-14 to 1-14 in the first round.

“On the positive side the lads that replaced them against Armagh played well which was a good test. And also we had Danny Cullen back from injury the last day too and we have been boosted by the return of Ciaran Matthewson. Ciaran has two games under his belt now and he is back in the groove and playing well.”

Tyrone received a bye in the first round and suffered a heavy defeat away to Mayo in Castlebar in the quarter-final. Mayo won that game by 17 points, 1-23 to 0-9.

However, the Donegal boss is not reading too much into Tyrone’s result in the West.

“Tyrone can be like that. They can go out one day and be brilliant and the next day turn in a poor performance. They beat Mayo last year and knocked them out of the championship, which was a big shock.

“They also knew they had another crack at it and probably felt we would be their opponent. I'd be very wary of them. Damien Casey is a class forward and is their go-to man up front and is deadly from frees

“They have a number of other decent forwards and they will relish playing us especially without the two boys Declan and Davin. I’m very wary of them.”

Nevertheless, the momentum is with Donegal. It is their third game and it is at home. Donegal have strength in depth as they showed against both Longford and Armagh.

It is also worth noting, they were level with a fancied Armagh at half-time and went on to hit 3-7 in the second half without Coulter and Flynn.

Already Division 3A League champions they are chasing a league and championship double. They should take another tentative step on that road on Saturday against their arch rivals.

Verdict: Donegal