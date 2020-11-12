Top performance will be required for victory

I got a text message from Jimmy White early in the week which underlines the dangers for Donegal as they prepare for the Ulster championship semi-final against Armagh on Saturday next in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan (1.15 pm throw-in).

White has been around for a while now and has seen it all, at many levels - intercounty minor manager, club manager at county and Ulster level and a referee at all levels in the province.

His text went like this:

"In my opinion, If Cork can beat Kerry in a one-off senior championship game over 70+ minutes, then Armagh are well capable of doing the same to us IF there is any over complacency and or lack of hunger.

"Surely the Kerry defeat will be a blessing in disguise for Donegal’s approach from now on, as even if Kerry had won yesterday, unless Donegal are really up for it, this Armagh team are well capable of troubling us as they have as many big mobile players similar to our players.

"Let’s hope that Declan and his management team take from the Kerry defeat that this can happen on any given day if the build up and approach in advance is not one of hunger and proper preparation etc."

I'm sure his words will ring true for many people as we look forward to Saturday. The temptation to think about winning a third Ulster final in-a-row is hard to stop talking about. Many are talking about an easy Ulster final against either Down or Cavan.

That is the type of talk which would be like manna from heaven for Kieran McGeeney and Armagh, as if the former All-Ireland captain will want for any help when he gees up his charges as they leave the dressing rooms in Breffni Park on Saturday.

McGeeney is nothing if not persistent. He stuck it out with Kildare when things weren't going for him and he was not for quitting in Armagh in recent years when they continued to come up short.

Through the noughties Armagh, with McGeeney as leader on the field, were Donegal's bogey team. But in the last decade Donegal have largely avoided the Orchard County. The biggest clash came in the 2014 All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park and many of the Donegal players of the present panel will remember that game. It was a torrid affair with Dr Kevin Moran getting dumped in one incident.

In the end Donegal squeezed through before their meeting with Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final - the last time Dublin were beaten in championship fare.

Armagh have not won an Ulster title since 2008, when they needed a replay to overcome Fermanagh. Brendan Donaghy, from that team, is the only player that is still in the panel and Donaghy is now only making the bench.

They have James Morgan, Rory Grugan and Andrew Murnin from their All-Ireland winning minor team of 1989 while their greatest threats come from the Crossmaglen Rangers trio - the O'Neills, Oisin and Rian and Jamie Clarke.

In the absence of Donaghy, Ryan Kennedy has taken over at full-back. There are many who feel that Donegal have the attacking threat to really trouble this Armagh rearguard.

In our Tuesday edition, well-known Donegal supporter Edmund Brennan said we need to rack up a minimum score of 17/18 points to succeed.

We have to assume that Neil McGee will be fit to play and the Gaoth Dobhair man gives Donegal plenty of stability. With news that Paddy McGrath is out injured, who will get the job of looking after Jamie Clarke?

McGrath will be a big loss, not alone for his man marking duties, but also for the experience he brings. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui will most likely get a marking job and could possibly get Clarke.

If Patrick McBrearty is fit to go, then we can expect that Michael Murphy will play further from goal to direct operations. And no matter what the masses might want, if Donegal are to make an impression then they need Murphy on the ball.

Hopefully, the weather conditions will be improved from Donegal's last outing against Armagh. But I wouldn't hold my breath. The long range forecast is for a small amount of rain and a slight breeze.

Donegal have to carry the favourites' tag, but they are well used to that by now. There is no point in mentioning individuals because that just puts pressure on them. We are blessed that we have a lot of talented players and if they can go out and express themselves in what will be intimidating circumstances. They came through that against Tyrone and they can do it again on Saturday and reach the Ulster final.

But remember those words of Jimmy White, and what happened in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday last. It will take a full-on performance to prevail.