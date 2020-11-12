THE SPORTING DIARY: Kerry for the Supreme Court; Donald Trump to the DRA!

I just loved the 'post' about Kerry being robbed by Cork in the Munster championship semi-final, ala Donald Trump and the American Presidential election. In many ways I was happier with the Cork result!

Kerry scored A LOT, many points, more points than Cork. But they weren't able to defend the final play and paid a very heavy penalty. Mark Keane became a hero just as Tadhg Murphy had done some 37 years previous in 1983. But why do we feel so happy when Kerry are beaten?



I suppose when you win so much, it is inevitable that a smugness filters in. Dublin were the big winners from the result in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, and they looked ready for all comers as they annihilated Westmeath in their opening game on Saturday evening.

The performance of Ciaran Kilkenny was again just unbelievable. He was everywhere and is becoming a star among a team of stars.

It was a really big weekend of football on TV and while some of the fare on offer was pedestrian at best, there were some really great scores. Top of the lot was Conor Sweeney's from a sideline to give Tipperary the lifeline of extra-time in their Munster semi-final against Limerick. It was a kick to match the famous Maurice Fitzgerald effort against Dublin in Thurles in 1981 and Michael Murphy's against Derry in Celtic Park in 2014. (That was on a day when the Donegal midfield of Neil Gallagher and Martin McElhinney were replaced just before the throw-in by those well known 6' midfielders Paddy McGrath and Darach O'Connor)!

The Covid-19 championship season with a return to the straight knock-out is working well for the year that we have, but there is also some poor fare, which makes it normal in some respects.

The GAA Fixtures Task Force report which was published last week makes for interesting reading, even if a little complicated at times. The most important conclusion is the need to have a split season between county and club action, with the county action coming first.

That would mean something of a sea change with the All-Ireland final taking place towards the end of July.

We have had a glimpse of the split season this year but in reverse to what is proposed with the club coming first.

The Task Force has come up with two proposals, one which would have the provinces having eight teams while the second proposal would see the provincial championships run off in spring and the main action centred around the leagues, which would become the qualfier for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

There will be plenty of discussion and debate in every county, but will there be a consensus?

Donegal in Breffni Park

Meanwhile Donegal and Declan Bonner are Breffni Park bound on Saturday for their second championship outing. They had to fight to the bitter end to get past Tyrone and I'm expecting similar if not increased resistance from Armagh.

Kieran McGeeney and Armagh are looking at a rare window for them in this knockout year. When they see Cork overturn Kerry, the Orchard men will feel Donegal are ripe for picking!

It might not be pretty, but I feel Donegal will be ready for the battle. Armagh have not won an Ulster title since 2008, but McGeeney was persistent as a player and he continues to be as a manager. He has got Armagh back into Division One and the next step for them is a provincial title.

Donegal have been warned about complacency and there are enough old heads there now to be aware of what is needed.

FOOTNOTE: Hats off to Ollie Horgan and Finn Harps for their great end of season form which saw them stay in the top flight, thanks to their 1-0 win over Waterford on Monday night. Like all sporting triumphs, it was a pity that the supporters could not be there to savour the occasion. Ollie Horgan's stature continues to rise.