Waterford FC register complaint with FAI over Harps game

Complaint centres on the eligibility of Harps defender

Shane McEleney

Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Waterford FC have confirmed that they have registered a complaint with the FAI in relation to Monday night’s game against Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Harps won the match 1-0 to ensure their safety in the Premier Division. However, the result meant Waterford missed out on a chance to secure a European qualification spot.

Indeed with Sligo Rovers winning 2-0 at third place Dundalk, Waterford would have finished third in the table - and in a European spot - had they won the game at Finn Park.

Their complaint to the FAI centres on the eligibility of Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney for Monday night’s game.

The Derryman, who returned to the side for this game, picked up his fifth booking of the season against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey on October 28.

His one-match ban would normally have been served on the week beginning Monday, November 9.

However, the final round of league fixtures were pushed back a day to facilitate the playing of Shamrock Rovers' Covid-19-delayed game with Derry City.

Because of that,  the FAI's disciplinary committee made the decision to move the 'effective from' date for suspensions to Tuesday, 10 November.

In a statement on Thursday, Waterford said: "Waterford FC can confirm that a complaint has been registered with the FAI regarding our Monday night fixture away to Finn Harps. The matter is with our legal team and no further statement will be made on the matter at this time."

