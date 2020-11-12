BREAKING: Seamus Coleman ruled out of England game

Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tonight's match against England because of injury.

It's a massive blow for the Killybegs man who would have captained the side for tonight's Wembley international.

In a statement issued this evening, the FAI say Coleman suffered a recurrence of a previous injury in last night's training session at Wembley Stadium.

Following a scan and an assessment by the FAI medical team, the Ireland captain has been ruled out of tonight's match.

Midfielder James McCarthy has also been ruled out of this evening's match due to family reasons.

The game gets underway at 8pm.