Donegal will need to accumulate 17/18 points to win says long-time supporter Edmund Brennan

Donegal take on Armagh in the first of the Ulster championship semi-finals on Saturday next with the game set for Kingspan Breffni Park and a 1.15 throw-in time.

In this abnormal year, the premier ground in the province, St Tiernach's Park, Clones, will not be used for a semi-final or final.

Could the final also be in Breffni Park and if Donegal make it to the decider that would bring back memories of their first ever Ulster final, which was played at the Cavan venue in 1963.

At the weekend I was in contact with well-known Donegal supporter Edmund Brennan and he was in top form, talking about Kerry's exit against Cork but mainly about warning Donegal not to take Armagh for granted.

When you are talking to Edmund you need to have Dr Google in one hand and Fr Seán's book in the other, as you are hit with names and years in quick succession. He is a walking encyclopaedia about GAA players.

"Do you know who scored the first point for Donegal in their first Ulster final in '63?" he asks. "And the same player scored the first ever goal for the Donegal senior team in Croke Park," he quickly adds.

Of course I have to give in right away. "Cormac Breslin of Gaoth Dobhair," he says.

But he returns quickly to Saturday next. "Armagh have a couple of players from that minor team that won the All-Ireland minor championship in 2009, a lot of people forget about that. They have James Morgan in defence and Rory Grugan in the forwards.

"They had Andrew Murnin on that minor team too and he was in the senior panel in recent times but he didn't play against Derry," says Edmund. Murnin was troubled by knee trouble in recent years.

Brennan thinks that Donegal should be able to put up a score big enough to defeat Armagh, but he also warns that anything can happen, as it did in Pairc Ui Chaoimh between Cork and Kerry. "I would say your man was going for a point," he says of the final play which saw Cork score the last second goal.

"We need to put a score of 17/18 points on the board at least. I don't mind what way we reach that whether it be 5-3 or 1-15," he laughs.

He is pretty happy with the Donegal set up at the moment feeling that we have the range of forwards to take on any team.

"And we have cover at midfield now that we never had in the past," and he goes on to list the various men who played around the middle for Donegal back to Sean Ferriter in the '60s.

"Michael Lafferty was very young and thrown into midfield in the mid-'70s; we had to move Martin Carney into the centre of the field and he was probably only a half-forward; Seamus Bonar."

However, now he feels there is a bigger depth there than has been available to managers for a long, long time.

The one area where he has some concern about is the defence. "I hope Neil McGee is okay," says Brennan, who feels that Donegal can compete with most counties in Ireland in the forward line and at midfield too. "I don't think Armagh have the players to get at us."

Brennan feels that the standard of football is not great at the moment.

He said the conditions cannot be blamed for the standard. Brennan was after reading Joe Brolly's article in the Sunday Independent. Brolly said the Dublin game was over after five minutes."

The Naomh Ultan clubman hopes that Patrick McBrearty will be back for Donegal. He would love to see Donegal back in the Ulster final. "Winning the three in-a-row would be a great achievement," said Brennan, who would also love to see the final played in Kingspan Breffni Park.