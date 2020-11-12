Curtis earns 5th Irish cap as England win out at Wembley

Contact
Ronan Curtis
Ronan Curtis came off the bench to earn his 5th Irish cap as Ireland lost out to England in Thursday night's international friendly at Wembley.
It was another proud night for the St. Johnston man who has been on fire in League One this season with Portsmouth.
He came on shortly after the 70th minute and didn't take long to make his impact, forcing England keeper Dean Henderson into a fine save with a wonderful strike from just outside the area.
At that stage of the game, both sides had made a number of changes with England in control at 3-0.
They led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Jadan Sancho. A third from the penalty spot just before the hour from Dominic Calvery-Lewin killed off the Irish challenge.
The result means Stephen Kenny is still awaiting his first win since taking over as Ireland manager.
However, once again, his team's chances weren't helped by the absence of so many players from his squad. His captain, Seamus Coleman missed out again after suffering a recurrence of an injury in training on Wednesday.
Ireland return to action again on Sunday away to Wales in the UEFA Nations League.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Using your mobile phone or tablet, bring EZ Living Furniture’s catalogue of virtual furniture into your home with our new augmented reality app.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.