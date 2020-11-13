Less than 1,900 tickets left in Donegal GAA’s Win Your House In Dublin Draw

With three weeks to go Donegal GAA’s Win Your House In Dublin Draw, there are less than 1,900 tickets left.

Sales have been brisk in recent weeks and draw co-ordinator, Joanne Dawson, says the draw will sell out before the draw date of Friday, December 4th.

“The last two weeks have been extremely busy and the organising committee are extremely happy with the way things are going. We have less than 1,900 tickets of the 15,000 remaining, so we are on course to sell out before the draw,” she comments.

“We have three weeks to go and it’s great that we are going to reach the target we set ourselves when the draw was launched,” the draw co-ordinator adds.

Proceeds from the draw, which is being organised by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal, will go to carrying out the final phase of work at the €6.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

First prize in the draw is a new four-bedroom house in Dublin worth €400,000.

Tickets are €100 and can be purchased by clicking the following link:

www.winyourhouseindublin.com