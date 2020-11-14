McHugh praises Rochford for Donegal's kick passing which led to three Donegal 'marks'

It was the 'banana skin' that never was as Ryan McHugh and Donegal cantered to a surprisingly easy victory over a tepid Armagh side.

It was clear that Donegal were determined to put their stamp on matters from the off as Michael Langan tore through for a fine opening point.

That set the tone for the match as did McHugh's reply to the question about if he was surprised at how easy this victory was.

"It's a tough one because when you are in the middle of a game you don't find anything easy.

"Armagh came out that second half and really put it up to us, they came at us and came at us and we knew they were going to do that and they have good players.

"But when you are in the middle of a match it is all about the next ball and you are not really thinking about the score."

Donegal got a great start, something that Donegal had 'targeted."

"Yes we did and that is something we planned for as we do in all games, but it does not always work out, but we targeted a big start and Michael Langan is a phenomenal footballer and he is really proving it this year and really stepping up to the mark.

"To win the throw-in and go down the middle for a great score gave us the start we wanted.

"But I think we put in a huge performance in general in the first half and it set us up for the game."

Indeed there were shades of 2015 when Donegal also destroyed Armagh in the opening half.

"Yes we did not chat too much about that but yes we had a very good first half that day too.

"And we wanted to win the second half playing into the breeze and I think it was level as Armagh really upped their scoring in that half.

"So it was a bit disappointing that we did not get more scores in the second half."

A feature of Donegal's game was the good use of the mark.

"Yes we got a few scores from that and it is something we have been working on in training and it is a rule of the game so you have to use it to the best of our ability, it worked today but other days it might not.

"We have inside forwards that we feel can win their own ball and the half forwards can win their own ball too.

"It worked very well today but it might not work out the next day, but it is certainly something that we are going to work on in the future if we can use it to our advantage.

"Stephen Rochford and the boys have challenged us to back ourselves at the kick passes into the forwards and it is something that Donegal teams might not have done in the past so much.

"We have been doing it and we have the forwards to finish."

Once again there were no fans, so does that take away from the occasion.

"I think that sporting fans all over the world are missing this aspect.

"Fans make the occasion and there are a lot of proud Donegal people that were looking at us on the TV today that could not be here.

"But hopefully we put a smile on their face today."

They certainly did!