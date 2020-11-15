Contact

Donegal will meet Cavan in Ulster final after Breffni men overcome Down in the Athletic Grounds

GREAT COMEBACK BY MEN IN BLUE AND WHITE

Donegal will meet Cavan in Ulster final after Breffni men overcome Down in the Athletic Grounds

Peter Campbell

Cavan staged an almighty comeback to defeat Down and reach the Ulster final against Donegal - which will be a repeat of the 2019 decider which Donegal won 1-24 to 2-16.
Down looked winners throughout the first half as they strolled into a big lead and at half-time they had eight points to spare 1-9 to 0-4.
However, Cavan started cutting the lead point by point and a goal from a penalty by Martin Reilly and some wonderful points from Conor Madden and Thomas Galligan had Cavan in front by three points
Down did threaten to get on terms but time ran out on them. It finished 1-14 to 1-13.
It was Cavan's third game in the provincial championship having overcome Monaghan and Antrim.
In Connacht Mayo also had just a point to spare, getting over the line against a wasteful Galway. It finished there 0-14 to 0-13 in Salthill.
Meath are through to the Leinster final with a goal rush against Kildare. They won 5-9 to 0-15.

