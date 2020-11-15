Donegal will meet Cavan in Ulster final after Breffni men overcome Down in the Athletic Grounds

Contact
Cavan staged an almighty comeback to defeat Down and reach the Ulster final against Donegal - which will be a repeat of the 2019 decider which Donegal won 1-24 to 2-16.
Down looked winners throughout the first half as they strolled into a big lead and at half-time they had eight points to spare 1-9 to 0-4.
However, Cavan started cutting the lead point by point and a goal from a penalty by Martin Reilly and some wonderful points from Conor Madden and Thomas Galligan had Cavan in front by three points
Down did threaten to get on terms but time ran out on them. It finished 1-14 to 1-13.
It was Cavan's third game in the provincial championship having overcome Monaghan and Antrim.
In Connacht Mayo also had just a point to spare, getting over the line against a wasteful Galway. It finished there 0-14 to 0-13 in Salthill.
Meath are through to the Leinster final with a goal rush against Kildare. They won 5-9 to 0-15.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ray McDaid (pictured) is father of professional surfer Gearoid McDaid. Here Ray is patiently recording another surf session of his son's at the Peak in Bundoran at the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.