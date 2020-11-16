Contact

Ed McGinty in goals for Republic of Ireland U-21s as they lose out to Iceland

Ed McGinty pictured before the Ireland-Iceland game Picture; Sportsfile

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal native Ed McGinty, who is presently with Sligo Rovers, was in goals for the Republic of Ireland U-21s who went down 2-1 to Iceland at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.
A late winner has almost certainly put paid to the team's chances of qualifying for the UEFA U-21 Championships.
An own goal sandwiched between a fine Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen finish and a late Valdimar Þór Ingimundarson winner were the deciding factors
The Irish team’s misery was compounded when Nathan Collins received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident late on.

Republic of Ireland U21: Ed McGinty, Lee O’Connor, Nathan Collins, Conor Masterson, Liam Scales, Jack Taylor, Connor Ronan (Daniel Mandroiu, 74’), Conor Coventry (Thomas O’Connor, 83’), Anthony Scully (Troy Parrott, 45’), Michael Obafemi (Joshua Ogunfaolu-Kayode, 74), Zack Elbouzedi (Danny Grant, 83’). Subs: Brian Maher, Darragh Leahy, Mark McGuinness, Troy Parrott, Danny Grant, Joshua Ogunfaolu-Kayode, Daniel Mandroiu, Thomas O’Connor, Danny McNamara

Iceland U21: Patric Gunnarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Alex Hauksson, Andri Fannar Baldursson (Isak Bergmann Johannesson, 60’), Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Horour Ingi Gunnarsson, Svein Aron Gudjohnsen (Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson, 72), William Thor Willumsson (Thor Johann Helgason, 60’ (Kolbeinn Thordarson 89’), Kolbeinn Finnsson (Valdimar Thor Ingimundarson, 72’), Ari Leifsson
Subs: Elia Rafn Olafsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Iask Olafsson, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson, Valdimar Thor Ingimundarson, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Thor Johann Helgason, Kolbeinn Thordarson

Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

