Ed McGinty in goals for Republic of Ireland U-21s as they lose out to Iceland

Contact
Ed McGinty pictured before the Ireland-Iceland game Picture; Sportsfile
Donegal native Ed McGinty, who is presently with Sligo Rovers, was in goals for the Republic of Ireland U-21s who went down 2-1 to Iceland at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.
A late winner has almost certainly put paid to the team's chances of qualifying for the UEFA U-21 Championships.
An own goal sandwiched between a fine Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen finish and a late Valdimar Þór Ingimundarson winner were the deciding factors
The Irish team’s misery was compounded when Nathan Collins received his marching orders for an off-the-ball incident late on.
Republic of Ireland U21: Ed McGinty, Lee O’Connor, Nathan Collins, Conor Masterson, Liam Scales, Jack Taylor, Connor Ronan (Daniel Mandroiu, 74’), Conor Coventry (Thomas O’Connor, 83’), Anthony Scully (Troy Parrott, 45’), Michael Obafemi (Joshua Ogunfaolu-Kayode, 74), Zack Elbouzedi (Danny Grant, 83’). Subs: Brian Maher, Darragh Leahy, Mark McGuinness, Troy Parrott, Danny Grant, Joshua Ogunfaolu-Kayode, Daniel Mandroiu, Thomas O’Connor, Danny McNamara
Iceland U21: Patric Gunnarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Alex Hauksson, Andri Fannar Baldursson (Isak Bergmann Johannesson, 60’), Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Horour Ingi Gunnarsson, Svein Aron Gudjohnsen (Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson, 72), William Thor Willumsson (Thor Johann Helgason, 60’ (Kolbeinn Thordarson 89’), Kolbeinn Finnsson (Valdimar Thor Ingimundarson, 72’), Ari Leifsson
Subs: Elia Rafn Olafsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Iask Olafsson, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Brynjolfur Andersen Willumsson, Valdimar Thor Ingimundarson, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Thor Johann Helgason, Kolbeinn Thordarson
Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nigel Smith COO, Greta Hammel CMO and Patrick O’Sullivan, CEO inspecting the first batch of the new Gallagher’s Bakehouse range for delivery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.