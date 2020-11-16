Donegal's Peadar Mogan shortlisted for GAA.ie player of the week

Donegal's Peadar Mogan has been shortlisted for the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week. Mogan was named man of the match in the win over Armagh, hitting 1-2, his goal a very well taken effort just before half-time.

The voting process is simple: like their image on the GAA's official Instagram page.

Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday November 17 and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie.

The three nominees are:

Mattie Ruane (Mayo)

Mattie Ruane produced a powerful midfield display as Mayo claimed a first Connacht SFC title since 2015 at Pearse Stadium.

Ruane registered two points, but his hard work throughout carried huge importance for the green and red.

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Peadar Mogan scored 1-2 during Donegal's impressive Ulster SFC win over Armagh on Saturday.

Mogan's ability to drive forward at every available opportunity was key for Donegal.

Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

Ciaran Kilkenny's craft was evident once more as Dublin defeated Laois in the Leinster SFC at Croke Park.

Castleknock clubman Kilkenny struck 1-4 for Dessie Farrell's team.