St Michael's GAA club and Creeslough saddened by sudden death of Noel Rodden

Contact
The late Noel Rodden
Creeslough and surrounding areas were in shock on Tuesday evening when news filtered through of the sudden death of Noel Rodden.
The late Mr Rodden was well known in GAA circles, being a prominent member of St Michael's GAA club as an officer and referee. He was a very well known supporter at club and county matches.
A member of a large family, which are spread over the world, Noel Rodden will be laid to rest tomorrow (Friday) after 11 am funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough in Doe Cemetery.
The following tribute was carried on the St Michael's Facebook page:
Yesterday afternoon as the tragic news filtered through our parish that the sudden death had take place of our club stalwart Noel Rodden; we can only say that we are all numbed by the sudden departure of Wee Noel as he was known to us all.
At this time we send our deepest sympathy to Noel's extended family and to his extended GAA family of which he was greatly respected as a person and as a former official.
Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.