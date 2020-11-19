FAI confirm arrangements for cup semi-finals and final

Contact
Should Finn Harps cause a cup upset and beat Shamrock Rovers in their Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final in Ballybofey on Friday evening, they'll be back in semi-final action on Sunday week, November 29.
The FAI have confirmed the arrangements for the rest of the competition.
The Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-finals and final will be played on Sunday, November 29, and Sunday, December 6, respectively with the final to be played at Aviva Stadium.
The remaining semi-finalists will be decided in the coming days with Harps at home to Shamrock Rovers (5.30pm kick-off) and Bohemians entertaining Dundalk (7.45pm kick-off, live on RTE2 and WatchLOI) on Friday.
Derry City travel to play Sligo Rovers next Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off).
The winners of the Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers tie will be at home to the winners of Derry City and Sligo Rovers in their semi-final.
Athlone Town are already in the last four - they await the winners of Bohs v Dundalk.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Peter Mawanga from the Kumi District Water office inspecting the Smart Water installation by Alex Gason, Fields of Life
A medical specialist said Graham Monaghan's serious damage to his elbows was caused trauma as a baby.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.