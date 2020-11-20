DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 10, 11, 16. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Tony Ryan, Bundoran; Louise Butler, Co Antrim. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6050. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so. We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week

Underage: Training continues for some of our underage squads on Saturday morning. All the necessary covid requirements must be followed before and during training.

Good luck: Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal Squad in their Ulster final clash against Cavan in the Athletic Grounds Armagh on Sunday

Condolences: The members of Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the Dawson Family, St Colms Tce on the recent sad passing of their mother Nora. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hanam.

Bloody Sunday: Next Saturday will mark the centenary of the tragic events of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park. GAA President John Horan has asked that households light a candle on Saturday in memory of the 14 people who lost their lives at GAA headquarters .

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff. The Draw is due to take place in the Abbey Hotel Donegal Town on December 4th.

St. Michael’s

Congratulations to our own Michael Langan on making team of the week. Michael is at the moment Donegal most influential player. Keep up the good form for the final Michael; and no doubt if you do, another Ulster medal will be making its way to Gortnalake. No doubt there will be a very proud grandfather in the cottages in our club stalwart Danny Langan.

AGM: Due to unprecedented times the Annual General Meeting of C.L.G. Naomh Micheál will take place via MS Teams (online) on Friday, 11 December at 7pm. Anyone who wishes to attend/participate can request a link from secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie

Any adult member who wishes to obtain nomination and motion papers can request them from the club Runai by Text 0879454107 or email at: secretary.st.michaels.donegal@gaa.ie

Completed nomination and motion papers must be returned via post only by 5pm on Friday 20 November 2020. (Address Ann Marie Kelly, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal).

Please ensure that before anyone is nominated for a position, they are willing to accept the nomination.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 3,7,9,12,14,17. There were no Match 5 winners. 18 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The €100 winner was Jacqueline Gallagher Dunmore Falcarragh who bought her ticket online. This week’s Jackpot will be €8900.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased on line.

Good Luck: Good luck to St. Michael’s Clubman Michael Langan and the rest of the Donegal Team and Management in their Ulster Championship final against Armagh on this Sunday the 22nd November in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh with the Throw in at 4pm.

Donegal reached the provincial decider with an emphatic victory over Armagh on Saturday last.

Evelyn McGinley was part of the Donegal Ladies team who had a comprehensive victory over Waterford on Saturday last. Unfortunately, Dublin had already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final from their group so their season is now over.

St Naul's

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 15 /11/2020. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 4, 6, 2, 1, 5. There was no winner of this week's jackpot. The Consolation prize of €100 winhourhouseindublin goes to Patrick "PAP" Breslin, Mountcharles. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next weeks jackpot is €4,920

Ulster final: St Naul's want to wish Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan and all the Donegal team every success in the Ulster final this weekend.

Killybegs

Golf Masters Club Fundraiser: A massive thank you to everyone who supported our fundraiser and to Rooney's Supervalu Killybegs for sponsoring the voucher for 3rd prize.Congratulations to the winners: 1st Prize €500 - Val Smyth; 2nd Prize €250 – Eoin McHugh; 3rd Prize Supervalu Voucher – Mary Gallagher

Congratulations and good luck to Hugh, Eoghan Ban, the Donegal Senior Team on Management on their victory v Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final last Saturday. Best of luck to all in the Ulster final v Cavan Sunday 22nd at 4:00pm in the Athletics Grounds, Armagh.

Men’s Health Webinar: You are invited to attend an upcoming webinar on International Men’s Day the 19th November focused on Men’s Mental Health in these Challenging Times in partnership with the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland and the Centre for Men’s Health in IT Carlow. The plan is to highlight recent research and promote important messages for men in relation to their mental health. We have an exciting line up of speakers on men’s health including inputs on farmers, men who attend men’s sheds and young men as well as a discussion panel with representatives from the GAA, SpunOut, Mental Health Ireland, Healthy Ireland in the Department of Health and the HSE. Please following the following link to register for the event: https://ims.zoom.us/webinar/register/

WN_QlnhU5CZSMaI9QhEyrkF1Qsee

Kilotto numbers 2,14,20,22. No Winner. Next week's Jackpot €1190.00. One match 3 winning €30.00 Willie Tully.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/

supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslins Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegartys and Currans.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Cill Chartha

The county final has been rescheduled for Easter Weekend; no day has been confirmed.

Congratulations to Paddy, Ryan, Eoin and Andrew and the Donegal team on their semi-final win and best of luck in final this Sunday in Armagh. When Andrew McClean came on as a sub in the win over Tyrone he became the 17th player from the club to represent the county on a championship side. Since 1978 we have had at least one player playing championship football for Donegal apart from one year and that was 1997.

Ten Week Draw: Our annual Ten Week Draw kicks on 6th December with a double draw and followed by double draws for the following two weeks, this is a vital fundraiser for the club especially this year with all the restrictions that are in place.

Tickets will be on sale via the link below or by contacting your local seller or committee member, you can also contact: Nicola Doogan 087-4150188, John Carr 087-2225599, Fiona McGinley 087-9038590 or Glenda Dolan 087-0972236. Total prize fund of €25,000 with weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and €200 x 3.

https://tinyurl.com/y2gcq484

Club Lotto: Suspended until further notice

Drive in Bingo: Suspended until further notice

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mary Ann Doogan, Crove who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 13/11/20. Nos drawn 8,20,22,24. Jackpot €10,000. No Winner. Match 3 1 Winner €80 Dominic McFadden, Mandys. Open draw winners €10 each: Martina McGrenra, Millbridge; John Devenney, Cill An Oir. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000

Congratulations to this month's winners in the club 300 development draw, held on Friday night also. 1st €1,000 - Pauline Dowds, Corefrin Ballybofey; 2nd €500 - Ann McLaughlin, Drumoghill, Termon; 3rd €300 - Peter Toland, Kilmacrennan; 4th €200 - Christy Ryan, Philadelphia. Well done everyone, and thank you all for supporting our club.

History was made by the club, when it held the first and only online bingo session in the county, on Friday evening last. A fantastic evening was had by everyone that logged in and once everyone was set up it was a great event.

Huge thanks must go to the hard working bingo committee, who worked tirelessly to make sure it all went well.

Bingo will continue this Friday night, details will be published on the Termon bingo Facebook page, throughout the week, also keep an eye out for a like and share competition for a free book.

With only a few weeks left to purchase a ticket for the County gaa fundraiser, where you could win a house in Dublin, these can be purchased online via the Official Donegal Gaa website.

Our club AGM takes place this weekend, after a challenging year, it would be great to have as many members attend as possible. Due to restrictions it will be held via Microsoft teams online. Anyone wishing to receive a link to join please email club secretary Kieran on Secretary.termon.donegal@gaa.ie.

As the winter evenings start to take hold, again we urge our members and indeed community to look out for one another as the level 5 restrictions continue.

Should anyone need assistance with getting errands run or any little tasks carried out, please get in contact with club secretary Kieran on (087) 755 6583.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 10th are 5-6-7-3-4-2-1-8 Liam Quinn wins €60.00. Jackpot for the 17th is €2000.

CLG Ghleann Fhinne will be holding our virtual Annual General Meeting via Zoom on Sunday 6th December at 6.00pm in line with current guidelines. Anyone who wishes to participate can request a link from Jackie O’Meara, Club Secretary at secretary.glenfin.donegal@gaa.ie Nomination forms are now available from the Club Secretary and must be returned before 5.00pm on Friday 27th November, 2020. If any Member wishes to raise any matter under A.O.B. an email must be forwarded to the Club Secretary before 5.00pm on Friday 4th December, 2020. Mark McGinty has recently stepped down as Senior Team Manager within the club. CLG Ghleann Fhinne would like to wish Mark well in the future.

Anyone wishing to be considered for the following positions in 2021 must submit their Expression of Interest by email to the Club Secretary at secretary.glenfin.donegal@gaa.ie before 5.00pm on November 27th, 2020.

• Senior Team Manager, • Reserve Team Manager, • Junior Team Manager, • Under 21 Team manager

CLG Ghleann Fhinne extend our deepest sympathy to the McGlinchey Family, Kilrean on the death of Maura. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1250, Sequence drawn was 6-8-1-2-5-3-7-4 winner of the €50 consolation prize was Rodney Lockwood, Portronan, Malin Head. €50 sellers prize went to Patrick Farren. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1300.

Club Shop: So now that we’ve got Halloween out of the way, the Christmas countdown is firmly on. If you want to give the gift of Malin Club gear to any of your loved ones this December it's time to get your orders into the club shop.

Images of club gear can be viewed on the club facebook page. Prices include initials and crests.

Make sure to have your order in within the next few days to ensure Santa's workshop gets the gear delivered to Malin in time for Christmas.

Orders can be made by calling/texting Susan on 0867832242 or by emailing susanbyrne2002@hotmail.com.

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. There are some other fantastic prizes on offer, namely a brand new Mazda 2 car, or a holiday. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

Aoife Mc Colgan and her teammates ended their Championship campaign on a winning note when they came out on top v Waterford on a 2-13 to 0-9 scoreline at the weekend. Not only did Aoife pull off two fantastic point blank saves in the game, she also picked up the player of the match award for her troubles. Unfortunately the win was not enough for Donegal to secure a place in the next round, as Dublin had already topped the group with two wins from two.

Congratulations and best wishes to Donegal senior footballers who defeated Armagh in the Ulster Championship Semi Final on Saturday and will now take on Cavan in the Ulster Final this coming Sunday. Game will throw in at 4.00 and will be broadcast on both RTE2 and BBC2.

Best of luck also to the Donegal hurlers who play Mayo in the Nickey Rackard final on Sunday in Croke Park.

Urris

50/50 winners for November: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for November: €1,000- Seamus Doherty (L), Magheramore; €500- Brid Bradley, Fahan. €100 by 5: Barry Walsh, Ballyliffin; Shay, Jacob, Emily and Kayleigh McConalogue, Tirmaine; Nichola and Damian Lagan, Magheramore; Patrick Friel, Dunaff and Kathleen Houten, Main Street, Clonmany.

Club Merchandise: Club merchandise is now available to purchase online through Michael Murphy Sports. To ensure delivery for Christmas all orders must be in by November 24th. The link to order and view the club gear is on our Facebook page https://www.michaelmurphysports.ie/c/

urris/787

Win a House in Dublin: With just three weeks to go, the club still has some tickets left to sell in the Donegal GAA Win a house in Dublin Draw. This draw takes place on December 4th so if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. Cost of the ticket is €100.

Good Luck to the Donegal management and team in the Ulster Final against Cavan on Sunday in Armagh and the Donegal hurlers in the Nicky Rackard final this weekend too against Mayo.

Aodh Ruadh

Test your Premiership smarts: With the Premiership up and running now, there's a fair bit of form to go on now. So, no better time to sign up for a Premiership Snowball fund-raiser being run by senior and reserve footballers. Cards can be obtained from any player, from Lisa McTernan or on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page. It's €10 to enter - payments can also be made through our page on www.klubfunder.com in the general payments section, with the teams being texted to Lisa on 086-2338636. The rules are simple. You pick one team per week, and you can't pick the same team twice. We are grateful for €500 sponsorship generously donated by Colin at MR OIL MAN! All monies raised will go straight back into the club.

Club AGM: The Club AGM will take place on Sunday 29th November via Microsoft Teams. All sub-committee reports should be with Club Secretary, Lisa McTernan, by Friday 20th November. All adult members should have by now received an email with AGM nomination and motion forms. The deadline for return of these is Friday, 13th November. Anyone who wants to attend the meeting should forward their email address to Lisa McTernan at secretary.aodhruadh.donegal@gaa.ie by this Friday, 13th November.

Ladies AGM: The Aodh Ruadh Ladies AGM took place virtually on Sunday evening. There were reports on an unusual year on the pitch and preparations made for what everyone hopes will be a much more conventional 2021. The following appointments were made on the evening. Chairperson, Sarah Daly; Secretary, To be confirmed; Under 6 manager, Denise Martin; Under 8 manager, To be confirmed; Under 10 manager, To be confirmed; Under 12 manager, to be confirmed; Under 14 manager John Hughes; Under 16 managers, Sandra Sheerin and Thomas O'Brien; Minor managers Paul Gillespie and Sylvester Maguire; Senior managers Paul Gillespie and Sylvester Maguire. We extend heartfelt thanks to our outcoming chairwoman, Patricia Hill who has given great service in her time in the post. Our deep thanks also to Kathleen McGarrigle who served as Secretary. Thanks also to all who gave their time for Ladies Football in the club over the past year, with a special mention those who took on the role of Covid Officers with teams. Thanks also to Packie McGrath who gave a well-received presentation on the Aodh Ruadh Academy. If anyone would like to become involved in ladies football, in whatever capacity, or has any ideas or issues they would like addressed, our incoming Chairwoman Sarah Daly asks you to contact her on 083-8648342.

Juvenile Hurling AGM: Last Thursday saw the Juvenile Hurling AGM take place remotely. Secretary Orla Bannon's report reflected on two big highlights of the year, capturing the under 14 county title, and the successful Billy Finn, John Larkin fund-raising event. Chairman John Rooney reiterated those sentiments and thanked all those who had worked to develop underage hurling in the club over the past year. The respective manager's reports followed. All managers paid tribute to the time and commitment of their players and passed on their thanks to the committee and all the parents for their support. After 30 years of involvement and 10 years as Chairman of the juvenile hurling committee, John Rooney said he would not be seeking re-election. With no one present willing to take on the position, it was decided to hold over the election of officers and appointment of team managers to the first meeting of 2021. On behalf of Aodh Ruadh, club Chairman William Doogan thanked John for his many years of hard work and for all his time and efforts over the years for hurling in the club.

Supporting mental health: We invite members to support a fund-raiser organised by our senior player, David McGurrin on behalf of Connect Mental Health. He is running the distance from where he currently lives in Dooradoyle, Limerick back home to Ballyshannon, a distance of approximately 270km. This will be completed within a 5 km radius over the duration of the Level 5 Restrictions ending on December 1st. David will be posting updates online on his progress. Connect Mental Health is a community mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered directly to young people and adults in the local community. To donate go tothe GoFundMe.com page for this event.

Win a house in Dublin! We renew our invitation to our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 12, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip prizes of €25 went to Jessica Gallagher and Bryan McGuinness. The next draw is for a jackpot of €5,000 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.

Na nDúnaibh

Beidh cruinniú Bhord na Mionúr de CLG Na nDúnaibh ar siúl ar an Déardaoin 19 Samhain ag a 8 a chlog. Is cruinniú zumála a bheas ann agus cuirfear na sonraí faoi ar Facebook. Má tá suim ag duine ar bith a bheith páirteach sa choitseáil nó in obair riaracháin beidh fáilte rompu.

The AGM of the Minor Board will take place on Thursday Nov. 19th at 8pm. The call will be a zoom call and details will be posted on Facebook. Anybody interested in getting involved in the coaching end or in the admin. end will be welcome.

Zoom details:

CLG na nDúnaibh Minor Board AGM Nov 19,2020 08:00pm

Join Zoom meeting: https:// us 02 web.zoom.us/j/85701998162

Dial in via phone: (01)240 8941

Meeting ID: 85701998162

Ta na socruithe uilig chóir a bheith déanta le tús a chur le coitseáil sna scoltacha áitiúla ag tús mí na Nollag. ‘Siad na ceithre scoil atá i gceantar CLG na nDúnaibh atá i gceist – Scoil Naomh Bríd, Scoil Eoin Baiste, Scoil Cholmcille agus Scoil Chreamhghoirt. Beidh an togra seo a reáchtáil ag CLG na nDúnaibh i gcomhar le Céim Aniar agus Plean Teanga Thuaisceart Dhún na nGall. Beidh CLG na nDúnaibh, Plean Teanga Thuaisceart Dhún na nGall agus Glór na nGael ag cur maoiniú ar fáil don togra. Beidh an coiseáil seo a dhéanamh tré Ghaeilge agus is é Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde (Micí Rua) a bheas mar choitseálaí.

The U-14 Boys’ Training is continuing Friday evenings at 6 o clock. All those on the under—14 panel are asked to attend.

The U-12 training will continue on Friday evening, also at 6pm

The Under 16 Girls are training on Wed. evenings 6.30 –7.45. Fáílte roimh chailíní úra.

Smart Lotto. Imir Smart Lotto na nDúnaibh ar líne chun tacú le do chlub agus beidh seans agat ar an phota óir. 1 Ticéad €2

2 Ticéad €5 WWW. nadunaibh.ie

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 15/11/2020: Numbers: 7, 12, 19 ,20, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 (or House Draw Ticket) Winner: Sean Lewis, Ballylar. Next Week’s Jackpot: €3150!!!

With the Donegal House Draw happening in early December we are giving our weekly winners the option of a €100 ticket for this draw, which has a fabulous top prize of a house worth €400,000 in Dublin.

Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now.