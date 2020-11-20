Anthony Molloy feels this Donegal team are well able to win the three in-a-row

Five Ulster titles in ten seasons would have seemed unimaginable a decade ago for the Tir Chonaill men, but with another win on Sunday looking well in their sights, this seems to be one of Donegal’s finest ever teams.

That is the view of Donegal legend Anthony Molloy, who led the county to their first ever All-Ireland title in 1992.

“No doubt that this is the golden era of Donegal football. It’s a fantastic time. We have a fantastic team here that we can be very proud of. It’s been a long road of 10 years with some players fighting now for their sixth Ulster title.

“It’s so strange this year because there’s not that much fuss in the county. Normally when we’re in a final in June or July, the place is covered in green and gold flags, but that’s the times we’re in.”

Molloy, who is now a Fianna Fáil councillor, was just 21 years old when he himself lined out at midfield in his first Ulster final in 1983, which ironically was also the first time that Donegal and Cavan locked horns in an Ulster final.

Donegal claimed a third Ulster crown that day following a three-point (1-14 to 1-11) win over the Breffni Blues.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. That result came off the back of winning the U-21 All-Ireland in ’82, where seven of us young lads were brought into the senior squad. I thought we would be winning titles every year but unfortunately that didn’t transpire, and it took us another seven years to win Ulster again.

“In my day you had one shot at it in a knockout system, and Ulster football was so competitive. Now the gap has definitely widened since, but back when I played it was all about luck on the day. So often we were beaten by the smallest of margins. I feel if we had the backdoor back in the 80’s, we would’ve been competing at the top level for titles.”

Donegal, who are now seeking their 11th title, are also seeking a first three-in-a-row, something which Monaghan denied them back in 2013. However, the Ardara native, who togged out 123 times for his county, sees this as a very different Donegal side with more experience, and won’t let Cavan slip under the radar like Monaghan did.

“I just see something different and special in this team. Declan leaves no stone unturned and the team has the greatest player in Donegal’s history as their captain in Michael Murphy. The sacrifices this team has made is amazing, they give their lives to Donegal football. They’re totally professional.

“The thing most remarkable about Donegal this year is that they no longer rely on individuals, and that the young players have come of age like Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan.

“Our main men like Murphy and Ryan McHugh are always targeted by the opposition, so it’s great to see other players stepping up to the mantle and showing leadership. That’s what you need to be successful.”

While Molloy is confident of a Donegal win, he hopes that Cavan and the pressure of knockout championship is not taken for granted by the current Ulster champions.

“The knockout system has brought a bit more excitement back into the championship. You can never be certain on what will happen, all you have to do is look at Cork’s victory over Kerry.

“On Sunday it will be do or die. There is a spirit in Cavan, and they have proven that they can compete with any team. Looking at last year’s Ulster final though, I feel Donegal have more experience and talent than Cavan that will carry them over the line.

“Donegal can now also carry the pressure of being hot favourites which maybe they couldn’t do in the past. They won’t be losing sleep over the media or the lack of supports, it’s just another game to them. I just hope they don’t take Cavan for granted and they succeed their full potential because they really are an outstanding team.”