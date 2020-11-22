PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in their defeat by Cavan in Ulster final

It was not a good day at the office for Donegal in the Athletic Grounds recording one of their flattest performances for some time.

As a result the player ratings reflect that.

SHAUN PATTON: Was his mistake in not catching the high free near the end which led to the Cavan goal. 5



EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: One of Donegal's best performers. Tried to get forward and did break the cover a few times. Had a goal chance which was saved. 6.5



NEIL MCGEE: A real warrior once more. Probably Donegal's best player. He kept trying to drive Donegal forward. 7.5



EOIN MCHUGH: Made one great block in first half and carried ball quite well. 6



RYAN MCHUGH: Had a good first half but found the going really tough in the second period. 6



PAUL BRENNAN: Gave one poor pass but otherwise didn't do much wrong and was substituted early in second half. 6



BRENDAN MCCOLE: In for his first championship start McCole did reasonably well, competing with Thomas Galligan. 6



HUGH McFADDEN: Worked his socks off throughout, McFadden has been very consistent for Donegal this year. 7



MICHAEL LANGAN: Had a good first half but missed a number of chances he would put over on another day in the second period. 5.5



NIALL O'DONNELL: Lively in the first half and involved in a number of scores but found the going tough in the second period 6



CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Put in a really big shift, hitting two points and working as hard as any Donegal player. 7



PATRICK MCBREARTY: Hit four points and it was a surprise when he was pulled ashore. Was the best of the forward line. 7



MICHAEL MURPHY: Rarely have we seen Murphy have had so little influence on the game. Just couldn't get going. 5



JAMIE BRENNAN: Was bottled up any time he got possession, but then got a great opening in the second half but fired straight at Raymond Galligan. 5



ANDREW McCLEAN: In for Paul Brennan, McClean carried some ball but found it hard to make any penetration. 5



DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Had a couple of good chances but was off target. 5



CIARAN THOMPSON: In for McBrearty, but didn't get a chance to make much of an impression. Unlucky that he picked up injury during week. 5



JASON MCGEE: Not on long enough to rate.