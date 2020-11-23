Cavan were deserving winners but Donegal performance very disappointing - Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner faced the press after the game but was offering no excuses for the defeat, just saying his team just never reached the levels required to win.

"Very, very disappointing. We didn't see that performance coming. We prepared the same as we did for the Tyrone and Armagh games and we knew Cavan would be difficult opposition.

"We watched them in all their matches against Monaghan and against Down, both second half performances were really of the highest order. But we just didn't get to the levels today and that's the disappointing thing," said Bonner.

The Donegal boss just wasn't able to put his finger on what went wrong. "It was difficult, to be honest. We will have to sit back and analyse the whole week, in terms where that performance came from. From the word go it just wasn't at the levels we were hoping to get to.

"Once Cavan were in it in the second half, I think they outscored us 1-6 to three points and that was very disappointing."

Asked about the talk in the preceding week about Donegal being the only team that might stop Dublin and was that a factor in the defeat, Bonner said: "Listen, that is out of our control. It is not us in the group who are talking about that. It's in the media, in social media. Listen, it's there and you guard against it as best you can. We felt we had done that but we will look where that performance (came from). That was the poorest performance I've had since I came back three years ago in championship football."

What really made Bonner unhappy was the Donegal scoring rate in the second half when Cavan were much better.

"Cavan, in their matches to date, have conceded very, very little in the second half. Three points from us wasn't good enough, simple as that there. You don't win Ulster titles kicking three points in the second half.

"Listen, Cavan move on. They deservedly won their championship. It's their first championship since 1997 and I wish them well."

The manager agreed that Donegal had chances but in a final you have to take them. "In any final in championship football when you do create chances you have got to take them. We didn't take them, which sums up our performance, to be quite honest. And the last goal we gave away was disappointing. It was a high ball that came in and we didn't deal with it properly and it ended up in the back of the net."

In relation to Ciaran Thompson not starting, Bonner said: "Ciaran picked up an injury the week and Oisin Gallen also picked up an injury. It was very, very touch and go. It was only this morning that Ciaran, he wasn't going to last the whole game, but we got 20 minutes.

"Listen, that's part and parcel, injuries. But as I say Cavan move on and we are out of the championship."

Bonner had no excuses for the shooting in the second half, playing into the slight breeze. "Normally we are very, very good in those situations. We just weren't there today. I think over the whole 70 minutes Cavan were the hungrier side so you have got to hand it to them."

Asked if he sensed from early on that it might be one of those days, Bonner agreed: "Yeah, exactly, you did. We got a purple patch when we kicked five points on the trot when a Cavan man was black carded. But we didn't kick on. We still had opportunities, we had a goal chance around that time.

"Cavan stayed in the game and we knew they would be dangerous in the second half. But our second half performance just didn't reach the levels.

"Cavan were physical and they really fought for every ball, which is expected in an Ulster final. But the little breaks, and the wides. But overall Cavan have deserved so we can't have any qualms," said Bonner, who added that Cavan would do the province proud when they go out in two weeks' time to meet Dublin.

As for the Donegal dressing room he said: "There a lot of young lads in that dressing room and also a couple of experienced player. It is not a nice place to be but we have to let them go now and regroup and see where we go from here," said Bonner, who added that it was still too raw to think of any positives.