One Donegal woman can savour Cavan's success in Ulster final

Mrs Niamh Galligan (nee Martin) from Donegal Town was always in a no-lose situation on Sunday.

But she has already traded green and gold for the royal blue of Breffni according to her delighted husband and Cavan captain Ray Galligan.

Niamh was not able to be in the Athletic Grounds, but she will no doubt be absolutely delighted for Raymond who led his county to their first Ulster crown since 1997.

"Yes, I think I have managed to convert her to the Cavan cause, but I would not be as sure about the rest of her family.

"The Martins are great people and great GAA people too and I met Niamh in Dublin and I am just so delighted for today as it is a dream come true and I can share it with Niamh."

Thomas Galligan and Niamh Martin on their wedding day last October



He added: "It has not even sunk in yet and absolutely amazing.

"It actually unfolded in exactly the same way we had hoped for which does not happen too often.

"We said we would stay in this game for as long as possible and we knew that we needed to stay in this game for as long as possible.

"We said that we would fight to the death and that every single man would dive for every single ball and contest everything and we knew we had to take all our chances.

"But we knew coming into the last quarter that we were still there and that was a good sign.

"It has been a strange year and a bit bitter sweet as it would have been great if Niamh and my family had been here to savour the occasion and I suppose it is the same for the rest of the lads.

"But we have got great support from everywhere and there are just so many really happy people all over the world tonight and we did them proud."

Next up is Dublin and that is a "really exciting opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

"We have nothing to lose and we will give it everything we got and stranger things have happened."

This victory was sweet revenge for last year's fade-out.

"Yes, we were hurt after last year's final as we showed them possibly too much respect and we still respected them today and we knew that we had to focus on Cavan and win."

Meanwhile he stressed that Niamh Galligan was "at home wearing the Cavan colours."

"Absolutely and the banter was good this last while.

"The Martins give me great support and they will be behind me for the sem-final and Niamh and I got married last year.

"I remember being in Clones in 1997 and seeing my hero Dermot McCabe and being in the same dressing room as him and Mickey Graham is amazing as life goes full circle.

"It is a very proud day for myself and my family.

"Donegal were being tipped as the team to beat the Dubs and the pressure was on them and we kept a low profile and we don't make things easy, but we were determined that we were going to give it everything.

And Donegal found out exactly what he meant....in spades!