THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal not prepared for Cavan onslaught in Armagh on Sunday

It was an eerie feeling in the stands of the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday around 5.25. It seemed as if there was a 1,000 Cavan supporters there as the final whistle went. I suppose most of the neutral stewards were cheering for the underdog.

And the underdog was at his snarling best on Sunday. Right from the first whistle Cavan were up for the contest; Donegal players were surrounded by two, three, four Cavan players when in possession, and most times they were just not able to cope. They were just not prepared for what Cavan were presenting.

Despite losing a man to a black card in each half, Cavan kept up their manic-like energy and by the middle of the second half you knew they were suffocating Donegal.

You just have to hand it to them; once they smelled the chance of victory they went for it like a wild animal. Mickey Graham, their manager, was true to his word. He said they would have a cut, and boy did they do that.

The look of delight and maybe surprise on the Cavan faces afterwards and the words in their interviews would suggest that they were almost in as much shock as the Donegal team. I doubt if there was any great degree of confidence in the Cavan side heading for Armagh, but they travelled there to go down with their boots on.

They were rewarded for their grit and determination and they have also shown throughout their campaign that they have a few very talented footballers as well. Thomas Galligan has been a revelation as a ball winner; Conor Madden, when fit, looks like a good forward while Gearoid McKiernan saved his best for Sunday last. The one other player who was central to Sunday's win for Cavan was their half-back Ciaran Brady, who was a constant threat going forward for the Breffni men.

But what of Donegal? Was the eye taken off the ball? Were they thinking of a bigger match? Those are the questions that are being posed this week, and the answer is, we will never know.

There was disruption with injuries with Ciaran Thompson unable to start. He seemed to be going flat out in the warm-up prior to the game. Brendan McCole was brought in to man-mark Thomas Galligan, and by and large did a reasonable job. Galligan's ability to scrap for dirty ball led him to getting one point off McCole. Was Thompson being rested?

There are many questions being asked about substitutions with the one involving Patrick McBrearty the most vocal. He was our best forward but we don't know if his energy levels were dropping. Are most substitutions pre-ordained at this stage?

As is normal after a defeat at this level, there are plenty of rumous circulating which may or may not have any basis. One thing is for sure, the result cannot be changed. Players, ultimately, are the biggest losers and they have to take it on the chin.

2021 is a new year and when the draw for the Ulster championship is made, the talk will be about what team we will field. Could we have a new-look defence with the addition of the two Conor O'Donnells, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Andrew McClean and Odhrán McFadden Ferry vying for places. There is good news on Kieran Gillespie as well. We must get Eoghan Bán Gallagher out to the half-back line; he is just being wasted at corner-back. On Sunday, Cavan did their best to stop him before he reached his own '45'.

We should not be too downcast. We have a lot of youthful talent in the squad. We have been a little unlucky with injuries (although that seems to be an annual issue).

Will we have Neil McGee next year? What a servant he has been, and he was still one of our few driving forces on Sunday last.

GOOD DAY FOR HURLERS

The day started well for Donegal on Sunday with the hurlers capturing a third Nickey Rackard Cup in Croke Park. It didn't look good for them as they trailed 0-9 to 0-3 at the first water break, but they put in a battling performance to get within three at half-time and then hit a couple of goals in quick succession to pull away in the second half.

Hats off to Mickey McCann for putting a side together that are really competitive. They had always found Mayo a bridge too far, but not on Sunday.