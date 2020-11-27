BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Disappointing result for Donegal but 'sun will shine again'

I'm disappointed this week, like all people in the county. My commiserations to Declan and the Donegal squad. It was not their day.

The thought came to my mind of what happened back in the spring of 1992 when we were beaten by Dublin in the quarter-final of the National League, going down to two late goals.

In the days after I was very down and I met a Fr McManus, who was in Kinlough at the time, and he said something that proved to be prophetic. "The sun will shine again," he said.

And you know what happened afterwards.

Well all I can do this week is wish Cavan all the best in the All-Ireland semi-final. They probably owed us one as we had generally been on top of them in recent times.

We can have no complaints about the result. We just didn't turn up on the day. There was probably too much talk about Dublin and Donegal being the only team that might give them a game. It was definitely a factor, without a doubt.

One person who I was talking to afterwards probably summed up the game perfectly when he said Donegal were waiting for it to happen instead of making it happen.

Cavan were determined from the word go. They were going really well and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when they had a man sin binned and it gave Donegal a chance to regroup. The team did get into a rhythm for a short time and reeled off five or six points, but when you think about it, they only scored six more in over 60 minutes of football.

Three points in the second half was just never going to be enough. And then when Cavan had another man sinbinned in the second period, they actually equalised and went ahead with only 14 men on the field.

Imagine that they played a full 20 minutes with 14 men. They were full value for the win. They had the bit between their teeth from the start and showed the hunger necessary to take the title.

It was disappointing that we didn't perform, but sometimes it is hard to put your finger on it. We had injuries and we probably have to take a look at what we are doing in training. Oisin Gallen had a hamstring injury; McMenamin also out with a hamstring. We shouldn't be picking up injuries, but there were no excuses. We weren't up for the battle.

We were all secretly looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final, making plans. I have to say I had an awful bad feeling on Sunday morning. Did the over confidence seep into the team?

We have to get over it and go back and go again. I would expect that Declan (Bonner) will stay on. They haven't become a bad team overnight. Getting to the Ulster final three years in-a-row is something to be proud of. One bad performance does not make Donegal a bad team. I would feel they are still in the top four or five teams in the country.

Donegal is a big county and our players make a huge commitment to play and train. It has been a long year and we should not forget their efforts.

We have been here before. At the start of the year Galway were the team that were going to make the breakthrough, but it didn't happen for them. Dublin look awesome at the moment, scary even, they look so good.

You could look back at things during the game and think what if? Michael Langan had three wides that he normally would put over; Jamie Brennan was in on goal, sometimes a point might be a better option, but it is easy to be wise afterwards.

Could you fault Shaun Patton for not fielding the last kick, he was just unfortunate that the clearance went straight to a Cavan player. They worked for their breaks and got them.

Eoghan Bán (Gallagher) was in on goal; again being wise afterwards maybe he could have taken a point.

But on the plus side we have discovered a few new players this year. It was unfortunate that we didn't have Gallen on the bench and McMenamin and Thompson missing through injury.

But Donegal have been here before. I know what it's like; there is an awful empty feeling.

It reminds me of 1990. We had a good campaign, won Ulster and then against Meath we were still in it with seven or eight minutes left. Then Colm O'Rourke, who later said that he was about to be taken off, turned over a ball. They got a goal.

A year later we defeated Down in the McKenna Cup and League and then met them in the Ulster final and the defeat was hard to take.

I remember getting a letter from a Joe Mundy telling me to put it behind me and carry on - and you know what happened the following year.

It's a funny old game and Ulster is always difficult.

HURLERS

My congratulations to the Donegal hurlers on their great win in the Nickey Rackard Cup final. I was delighted for them, coming from eight points down to come back and win by six. I always like to follow the hurling with my wife Cautie's connection to Cork; deep down I always loved Wexford hurling. But to see Donegal progress was great.

They showed a good bit of grit and determination and I was delighted for all involved. They can build on this next year.

I would also like to thank Maxi Curran for all his work with the Donegal Ladies. Maxi has stepped down from the role to take on a new position with Gaoth Dobhair and I wish him well.

And there has been another big appointment just announced with Mickey Harte of Tyrone becoming manager of Louth, a team which I keep a close eye on since my involvement there. Indeed, the manager at the time I was with them in 2010, Peter Fitzpatrick, is now the chairman and was central to Mickey Harte joining them.

They are in Division Four and I would expect that they are good enough to get up to Division Two. There is a lot of good club football in Louth; they have a good population with good clubs.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell