Naomh Conaill want date for Donegal senior county final revisited after county's exit from championship

With Donegal's disastrous exit from the Ulster and All-Ireland championship the focus has shifted swiftly to the much-postponed Donegal Senior Football Championship Final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar - and now there is a fresh call for it to be played before the end of the year.

Naomh Conaill club chairman David Kelch has called on the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) to review their decision to put the final back to Easter.

At the start of December, Donegal is hoping to emerge from Level 5 and move to a lower level where it could be safe to play the final - even though it may be still be behind closed doors.

However, it will also be dependant on GAA headquarters in Croke Park giving the all-clear for club action to resume.

However, Kelch feels the the time is now right.

"We feel the goalposts have changed with Donegal's season over for the year and I can see no reason why the match cannot be played by the end of the year,” Kelch said.

"Of course, it also depends on the county of Donegal coming out of Level Five and we are fairly hopeful of that.

"But it certainly gives the CCC more leeway in making a decision to play the final before Christmas and I feel that the whole county would be in favour of it.

"And it would be something for the whole county to look forward to and not just the two clubs involved as things will be very quiet until the end of February.

"But the decision to put the final back to Easter makes no sense at all,” he maintained.

"This is wrong, the decision could have been made now, or before now. And over the past two months the GAA from headquarters down have treated players terribly,” he claimed.

He said: "The club's feelings on this from our initial meeting with the CCC was that we wanted the game played within the calendar year.

"We still feel this would have been achievable even if Donegal went all the way to the All-Ireland final.

He added: "From what we are hearing, the month of January will have nothing on and the CCC's initial proposal is to put back the final to the Easter weekend.

"They are now saying they will look at it when the new county committee is brought in on December 14, this is wrong in my view.

"It should be looked at as soon as Level 5 restrictions are hopefully lifted in Donegal in early December.

"It is totally unfair on the players."

On a personal level, Dublin native Kelch has felt the Covid restrictions more than most as he has not been home since February 1.

And with Donegal figures still high there is still a chance that Level 5 could be extended in the county.

So, what is the situation in Naomh Conaill these days?

"The lads are only individually training, and this is another part that I find hard to fathom in that underage players are allowed to collectively train at club level, but adult players are not allowed to train collectively.

"Why or how that was brought in, I do not understand at all.

"I can't fathom that and over the last two months the GAA centrally have treated club players terribly.

"I know there have been incidents in other counties that did not look good.

"But we, as a club, had made sure that if we won, there would be no celebrations if the final had taken place.

"We agreed that as a team and a club.

"We have never agreed with the CCC's Easter decision.

"Look, in April next year, you are already into a new and different season.

"You can't bring players up to a standard of fitness and football, bring them back down and then bring them back up again, it is just not possible.

"And it should not be allowed."

He added; "We have no idea as to what format the internal Donegal fixtures will be decided next year as we have had no communication.

"At the moment nobody knows, and I would like to get answers."

"Hopefully we will get some answers before the new committee takes over on December 14 but we still believe that the decision on the 2020 county final should be made now.”

Easter

"Easter does not suit us in any respect and we also have a player getting married in March so Easter is definitely not a runner and should not be on the agenda because players have been training all year long and they need to see the end in sight so that they can plan for the future and that is plain logic.

"All this uncertainty is undermining all our preparations and I think this is coming up to the fourth postponement of the county final."

When it is suggested that the post December 14 review gives some hope, he said:

"It does, but the way players have been treated this year, it fills me with dread that the wrong decision will be made.

"I hope the right decision is made regarding the county final and that the players are taken into consideration more so than anybody else in this respect.

"And Cavan has made sure that we will have ample time to hold the final.”