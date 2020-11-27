MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Players will question themselves a lot longer than the supporters

It seems futile while in the middle of a pandemic and the entire country at a standstill to be overly concerned about last weekend's defeat to Cavan, but such is the nature of sport and ,of course, how serious we take our GAA that at times we need to put things into perspective.

Last Sunday was fairly simple in that in the three provincial finals that were played last weekend the best team came out on top in all three. Dublin went through Meath like a knife through butter; Tipperary have had to wait since 1935 to lift the Munster cup while Cavan, on the other hand, hadn’t lifted the Anglo Celt since 1997.

While Dublin were odds on favourites to retain their Leinster title, their 10 title in-a-row, Cork were the media favourites but that was only on the back of a last minute win against a Kerry team who played extremely poor on the day.

Tipperary went into the game with nothing to lose and could not have wished for a better start against a Cork team that looked nervous and devoid of any game plan. Tipperary were worthy winners and only their lack of experience in managing the final ten minutes of the game left Cork with any chance near the end.

Indeed many of the characteristics that the Tipperary players showed in the early game last Sunday were shown by Cavan in the Ulster final against Donegal. From the moment the ball was thrown in Cavan were in the faces of every Donegal player, they tackled in twos and threes giving the Donegal lads no doubt that they were in for a fight.

In the last few games Cavan started slowly; Sunday was different. Mickey Graham had to realise that if they started that slow against Donegal who try to build up a good score early on, they would be in trouble. Cavan came out of the blocks early, they dictated the pace and got stuck in straight away. Up until the first black card they were in total control and Donegal looked devoid of any plan to stop the Cavan onslaught.

After watching both black cards I would have to say that the referee did us no harm. I certainly would not have been happy if two Donegal players were given black cards for the same.

If we look at the Dublin performance against Meath, they, too, began the same way that Cavan and Tipperary did, getting stuck into the opposition from the start, tackling in numbers, making it hard for the man on the ball, not giving up too many easy frees. The only thing different about Dublin is they were still doing it while they were 20 points in front. Regardless of who is in charge, the Dublin players have a clear plan going out on every occasion, simply to improve on the previous day. They are all playing for the team but as individuals they all want to be in the first 15, and are prepared to do whatever it takes to get there.

When a county is starved of success for years it’s nice to see them achieve that success but when it’s against your own county I am not so sure. I have no doubt many questions have been posed since last Sunday; many will have asked about moves made by Declan Bonner and his management team. Did we look tired? Were we aggressive enough, especially in the tackle? And with the loss of Stephen McMenamin and Paddy McGrath, do we require more defensive minded players on the field?

And while these are only a few of the things I have heard since Sunday, I have no doubt Declan Bonner, his management team and especially the players will be asking a lot more questions of themselves. While supporters will just talk about it for a day or two it will be those who have given over most of every day to the cause that it will hit the hardest.

One question that was posed was did I think the management team and players would have taken Cavan for granted? That would be a no. In today’s game, every match, regardless of the opposition, is about preparing your own team. Nobody is concerned about what the opposition is doing. Yes, you send out a few instructions about marking this player or another but most of the energy is used getting what you are in control of right; what you can do as a team.

Donegal, like Cork, were just second best on the day. Tipperary and Cavan did their homework, made their own luck and came out on top. They did the simple things right, they made it hard for the opposition to score, they fought for every ball. When things didn’t go their way, they kept at it and they played every ball as it was the most important play of their career, and that’s why they came out on top.

On too many occasions we look for a scapegoat or two when we lose a game many expected us to win. I am sure they're doing the same in Cork, but sometimes you just have to put your hand up and say we were beaten by a better side on the day, simple as that.

What was haunting about the results was the fact that the provincial winners were the same in 1920 and 2020. How do you explain that?