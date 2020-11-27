Donegal GAA Convention will see many new officers elected with five positions becoming vacant

As Donald Trump might say, many officers will be elected when Donegal GAA hold their annual Convention this year.

With the football season (bar the Donegal senior final) completed for the year, the thoughts of club members and supporters will turn to the annual Convention, which is due to be held on Monday, December 14.

Like all other events this year, it will be different because of Covid-19 with the Convention being held online.

While it might not have any effect on the Convention, a total solar eclipse of the moon is due on that date also. Will any budding candidate be eclipsed in the voting?

A new postal voting system has been set up by Croke Park for Conventions because of Covid-19. Hopefully, there will be no 'Trump-like' objections.

Also, it is learned that there will be a new criteria for the election of officers with the chairman, secretary and treasurer elected first, followed by vice-chairman, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer.

It could be an interesting night.

And at this stage it looks as if there will be a few votes for a number of positions. Of the present Executive (2020), five officers have to stand down having completed the five years in the post.

These are - vice-chairman, Frankie Doherty; assistant treasurer Paddy Tinney; development officer David McLoone; Oifigeach na Gaeilge Fergus McGee and Ulster Council delegate PJ McGowan.

A Children's Officer also has to be appointed, which means that there will be changes in six different areas. However, it is not likely that we will see six new faces, as some of those stepping down on the mandatory five-year rule, will contest other positions.

The rumour mill, as usual, is now in full swing. There could be a return to the Executive of Seamus O'Domhnaill, possibly as vice-chairman; there is talk that Frankie Doherty could run for the post of assistant treasurer, a job he has held before in the past.

David McLoone's name is being linked to the Ulster Council post, which is being vacated by PJ McGowan, and will the MacCumhaill's man be in the running for a post?

Nominations closed in early November but they will go through a process before being released.