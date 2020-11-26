Sports Book of Year 'Champagne Football' and Mark Tighe's Donegal connection

Already the winner of the Journalist of the Year award, Mark Tighe picked up another major award when his 'Champagne Football', co-written by Mark and Paul Rowan, was voted Sports Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards on Wednesday night.

The book of the year is based on the domination of the FAI by John Delaney and his ultimate downfall. And Donegal can lay a huge claim to Mark Tighe, who received most of his schooling in the county.

From the age of seven until he left for third level education in DCU in Dublin, Mark Tighe lived in Convoy where the family had settled after his dad, Liam and mum Mary (Muldoon) from Donegal town had settled.

Dubliner Liam Tighe came to Donegal as a garda and met his future wife while stationed in Pettigo. "It was the normal Irish love story, my dad a guard and mum a nurse," says Mark.

Mark was born in Dublin but the family moved to Donegal when he was seven, initially for a year in Letterkenny and then in Convoy. He was educated in the local national school and then at Royal and Prior, Raphoe.

"We lived in Letterkenny for a year and then moved to Convoy. I lived in Convoy for ten years," says Mark, and soccer was his favourite sport, playing for Convoy Arsenal from U-10 up to the Saturday team. The teammates that he remembers from his playing days are Darren McElwaine and Alan McDevitt.

"I would have played right back or centre back. I would have been a year older than Darren. I know Darren had a bit of success after," said Tighe, who said that Jonathan Minnock "was a few years ahead of us but I would have heard of him at that time.

"We won the Community Games, but we got disqualified. Our one big achievement. We had a great run and beat everyone. We were losing the final but Justin Lynch scored two goals and we came back and won and then got disqualified over some overage players. Some foul up on the administration side and we were bitterly disappointed."

At the Royal and Prior in Raphoe, Mark played for the football team but he says "to be honest we had a crap team. We got hammered by the Tech in Raphoe. Hockey was the main sport there but I would have been a football man.

"We set up a boys basketball team there and did alright, winning a B league."

But after moving to third level in Dublin, Mark's sporting career was limited to five-a-sides on the DCU astro turf, some basketball and a bit of golf. "Nothing really competitive," he says.

After completing a four year degree course in computer applications, he went to Galway to work for SAP, a big German software company.

"Journalism was my second love and I would have looked after reports for their company newsletter on tag rugby and football.

"Then I decided to go back to college and did a Masters in Journalism in UCG. John Cunningham, the editor of the Connacht Tribute back then, was our news reporter lecturer."

From there Mark starting doing freelance work for the Sunday Times and they were obviously impressed as they brought him on work experience and he has been there ever since.

Now 16 years on, he has reached the top of his profession, thanks to a tip off and some great investigative journalism to uncover the full story behing John Delaney and the FAI.

For much of that 16 years, Mark has been involved in news reporting with an eye on the courts. He says he would have covered many cases involving Delaney and there would have been a crossover because of his escapades.

But the story really took off last year when he got a tip off about the €100,000 loan which Delaney gave the FAI to keep them afloat.

The investigative work by Mark Tighe really took off when Delaney was unsuccessful in a late night court appeal to stop publication of the story.

Would Delaney have been exposed if the court injunction had gone against Tighe and the Sunday Times?

"Things would probably have come crashing down at some stage, especially in the present climate of Covid. The FAI finances were so shocking, maybe he could have covered it up, transparency wasn't his thing.

"Who knows. We definitely would have been neutered if we had lost that case. Our hands legally would have been tied and we would have faced a fifty grand legal bill, if we had lost.

"The enthusiasm in here (Sunday Times) for pursuing it more wouldn't have been there. It is just a natural thing if you lose a case and you face legal costs, it's very hard to convince the editor to keep going. When you have the judgement in your favour it is the complete opposite. It encourages you and it encourages whistleblowers to come forward. That was key part, so many people took calls or contacted me. Subsequently, that wouldn't have happened if we had not triumphed that weekend," he says.

Mark said that they had three different offers from publishers to write the book and then the documentary was made. He says the injunction was obviously the big dramatic moment, the late night judgement in their favour had set the story off.

BOOK AWARDS

"We don't want it to be just a sports book. We want to feel it is a great page turner. And it is a lesson how one person can use their personality, their charm or whatever else, their chutzpah to dominate and suppress all the checks and balances that are supposed to be there, normal governance.

"It would be great to see it (the book) crossing over," said Mark, saying that if it could get an award in the sports section it would then be in the running for the overall award in December.

"It is a story about journalism as well, how you can get a story out there. We are up against the big books, the autobiographies and the rugby guys."

As for the success, Mark says: "It's been going great."

In normal times he would probably be visiting the county promoting the book and he did mention it was available in the Four Masters Bookshop in Donegal town. Indeed, it is available in most good book shops and is well worth the cover price.