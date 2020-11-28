Contact

McHugh named man of match as ATK make it two from two in Indian Super League

Carl McHugh . . . midfield orchestrator for ATK

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's Carl McHugh was to the fore as ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in Hero Indian Super League’s first-ever Kolkata derby after a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Eas Bengal are managed by former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.
Roy Krishna scored the game’s first goal early in the second half and substitute Manvir Singh doubled their advantage in the 85th minute.
McHugh anchored the ATK midfield and narrowly missed a goal chance in the opening half.
The midfielder was the one player who came between SC East Bengal and the ATK Mohun Bagan defensive line. From the start of the game, McHugh was the orchestrator in the midfield. In addition to creating the odd chance for Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh, the Irishman also managed to thwart several attacks, and kept Jacques Maghoma and Balwant Singh at bay.
Carl McHugh was partnered in the midfield with Jayesh Rane and Javi Hernandez. The 27-year-old essentially played the quarter-back role for his side and was a part of almost every attack for his side. McHugh also had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet when he found himself in good positions, especially from set-piece plays. All in all, this was yet another strong performance from Carl McHugh for ATK Mohun Bagan.
It is now two wins from two games for ATK, who are sitting top of the table with full points.

