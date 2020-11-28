McHugh named man of match as ATK make it two from two in Indian Super League

Contact
Carl McHugh . . . midfield orchestrator for ATK
Donegal's Carl McHugh was to the fore as ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in Hero Indian Super League’s first-ever Kolkata derby after a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Eas Bengal are managed by former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.
Roy Krishna scored the game’s first goal early in the second half and substitute Manvir Singh doubled their advantage in the 85th minute.
McHugh anchored the ATK midfield and narrowly missed a goal chance in the opening half.
The midfielder was the one player who came between SC East Bengal and the ATK Mohun Bagan defensive line. From the start of the game, McHugh was the orchestrator in the midfield. In addition to creating the odd chance for Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh, the Irishman also managed to thwart several attacks, and kept Jacques Maghoma and Balwant Singh at bay.
Carl McHugh was partnered in the midfield with Jayesh Rane and Javi Hernandez. The 27-year-old essentially played the quarter-back role for his side and was a part of almost every attack for his side. McHugh also had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet when he found himself in good positions, especially from set-piece plays. All in all, this was yet another strong performance from Carl McHugh for ATK Mohun Bagan.
It is now two wins from two games for ATK, who are sitting top of the table with full points.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Penneys has announced its stores around the country will be reopening with extended trading hours to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand
Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with more confirmed Covid-19 cases than any other hospital in the country
Martin Harley, treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI), said that while the decision not to reopen so-called wet pubs was not unexpected, it was the wrong move
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.