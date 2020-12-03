Letterkenny AC's annual Turkey Trot 5k is going virtual

Contact
This year's Turkey Trot is going virtual
Letterkenny Athletic Club’s Turkey Trot 5k is one of the most popular races on the local circuit.
This year however, the event will be a lot different with the race going virtual due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
The Virtual 5k Turkey Trot will take place from Friday, December 18 to Sunday, December 20 during which participants can run or walk the distance and be in with a chance of winning one of 10 M & S vouchers which are up for grabs.
The beauty about this year’s race is that you don’t have to be in Letterkenny to take part! So if you want to support the charity event, you can do so wherever you are.
The event is being run by Letterkenny AC and We Care LK Food Bank and the entry fee is €10. You can enter at www.njuko.net/lacturkeytrot2020
