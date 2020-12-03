'Despite Cavan defeat, our record in Ulster can't be called into question' - Gary McDaid

The fall-out from Donegal’s Ulster final loss to underdogs Cavan were still very much the main topic of conversation in the county a week after the four point defeat in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

There were plenty of theories put forward, many of them well off the mark, but one man who knows his football feels that the Cavan performance should be the biggest talking point.

Glenswilly's Gary McDaid has managed teams at the highest level at club, school and county and he doubts if anyone could have imagined what Cavan brought to the table for the Ulster decider.

“As proud Donegal men and supporters, we were all in bits after the match and for the next day or so, but you can imagine how the players felt. They would have invested so much into that,” he said.

“I have been at the end of bad defeats before; it’s gut-wrenching. The boys would never have went out with that expectation of putting in that performance or getting that result.

“It was a real kick in the stomach for them and it will be a long winter for those players now. It really will hurt them,” said McDaid.

However, the St Eunan's College teacher feels there will be lessons learned by the players.

“I think they will take a lot of learning from it too. I’m not saying they did underestimate them, a lot of people are saying that and they were looking ahead. But we will never know that, or what goes on inside the camp.

“If there is anyone looking ahead, it will be quashed now forever within that group.”

But the Glenswilly man, like many others, was really surprised by the Cavan performance

“You have to look at what Cavan brought to the table. God almighty. I never saw that Cavan performance coming; most people didn't. Donegal were missing some key defenders, Paddy McGrath was not back 100%, Odhrán McFadden Ferry away, Stephen McMenamin, our main man marker along with Neil McGee for the last couple of games.

“Then obviously Ciaran Thompson and Oisin Gallen as well. Look Farah (Gallen) would walk into most inter-county teams, never mind come off the bench.

“That had a huge effect on the match as well, missing all those lads,” he says.

“Hindsight is a great thing. They are probably looking back and thinking, 'could we have chanced those lads?' Everyone would have been saying, if you are carrying a knock or a niggle, we'll hold on.”

McDaid singled out one Cavan player for special mention and it wasn't the first time he had encountered him.

“Thomas Galligan, I would say they are still picking up bits of him off the pitch in Armagh. We would have come across him at college level the whole way through, and we could never get over them, St Pat’s, Cavan. They would have beat us in the Mac Rory Cup quarter-final up in Ballygawley.

“We were missing five through suspension but Galligan was brilliant that day at midfield. Himself and Cian Mackey, who plays with Fermanagh seniors now. Mackey was captain, but I remember Galligan went on to win the man of the match in the Mac Rory final in 2015.

“That Mac Rory final was in Armagh. I think St Pat’s, Cavan bridged a 45 or a 47 year gap.

“It’s a good hunting ground for Galligan,” he said, adding that his cousin Raymond Galligan, who was captain and who had returned to the Cavan squad after making his debut some 13 years ago, had also played an important part.

McDaid went on to mention other Cavan players who had big games in the final, players that he had come up against when manager of the Donegal U-20s a few years ago.

“The likes of James Smith as well was brilliant in that first half. We would have come across him when I was managing the Donegal U-20s. He would have been midfield for Cavan that day and we had a lot of work dealing with him. He was a great man for getting scores. The only man we had who could match up physically with him was Jason McGee. He was a great man for that Cavan team getting goals,” said McDaid, who also mentioned that Conor Smith, Luke Fortune and Conor Madden were also on that Cavan U-20 team.

“I saw Martin Clarke referencing during the week that Donegal mightn’t be aware of Smith but the likes of Jason McGee, Peadar Mogan, Niall O'Donnell, they would have been all very aware of him, also Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui and Conor O'Donnell.”

Asked about going forward, would Donegal need to find a few more players and was there a need to freshen up the backroom team, McDaid felt there wasn't any great need for change.

“I think as far as I've heard the whole backroom team have committed for another year. You can't fault their record at the minute with the number of Ulster championships they have in their back pockets. And if there is another year in the contract, then they deserve another crack at it.

“Then if you’re looking at any new players, I don't know if there are many more players out there that they haven't got at the minute. I think that they have the best players that are available in Donegal. I just think you have to go back and look at the stats.

“Donegal dominated the kick-outs on the day, I think it was 80 something per cent of their own and took 45% of Cavan’s. But if you went into a game and were told that you would get that much possession from kick-outs, you would automatically think you were going to win the game and rarely would you lose the game when you dominate primary possession like that. But then the way that they lost ball, pressurised turnovers, unforced turnovers as well. It was so unlike Donegal.

“I remember reading the stats during the week and the figures were a poor reflection. In fairness a lot of it was due to the intensity that Cavan brought. When they didn't have the ball they closed off those middle channels that Donegal use so well.

“Cavan closed off those channels and it looked as if they left the wings to Donegal. It was hard to judge on TV. In fairness to Donegal, they had been bringing that intensity to other games but it's fair to say they didn't bring that intensity to the final,” said McDaid, who felt that Cavan got it easier when they were attacking “and that's what will really hurt the Donegal players when they look back on that.”

He agreed that Donegal missed chances especially in key parts of the game. “I was sitting down watching the game and I kept saying, 'it's alright, we'll come good, we'll beat these boys'. I just didn't expect Cavan to keep that energy going for the full 70 minutes. I kept expecting them to die, they have played six weeks in-a-row here, they will die; they won't have the energy to go on. It just didn't happen.”

And he also referred to the fact that Cavan gained great energy from getting a good start to the Ulster final.

“You have to quash that belief early. They were 4-1 up early and that would have given them absolutely massive belief. If they had been 4-1 down, their tails might have went down. When you are playing an underdog, you have to quash that belief.

“They made it a war and they knew they had to make it a war. It was the only way they were going to win it,” said McDaid.

2021 SEASON

With the Donegal inter-county season over for this year, there are new proposals for 2021, which will see a split season with the county football coming in the first half and from the end of July, the club season would kick in.

There are proposals in place for something similar, drafted by a Task Force, but due to take place in 2022. Those proposals are due to go before annual Congress in April of next year.

But because of the restrictions due to Covid-19, the GAA are bringing in a split season for 2021 with a regional intercounty league followed by the championship season, which would have qualifiers but not have a Super 8s.

Gary McDaid is largely in favour of the proposal and feels the split season is something that is to be welcomed.

“I would say this is preparation for what is being proposed for the following year, 2022. The Gaelic Players' Association and the Club Players' Association, I think they are all happy enough with the split season, and you can see the advantages in it.

“Listen, the county players will really appreciate it that they don't have to play club football as well as county football and they can give the county a real focus. It will be a huge help to them,” said McDaid, who wondered how it would affect the club player.

He feels there is not a hope of an 18-game club league being played during a split season. "You are going to have to row that back to a nine round league or else a restructure of the league, something similar to this year with a regionalised league."

He feels that you could start the club league in May and you might have the county players for the last few league games before you go into the club championship.

McDaid feels that with the minor footballers missing out this year to Covid-19, then there might be an opportunity to run an U-19 league to give that group of footballers much needed football.

“Then you're looking if the intercounty scene begins next year in the middle of February, it probably gives the Donegal CCC a chance to run an U-19 competition, as soon as the U-20 championship is over,” he said, adding that it would give the lads who missed out at minor this year a chance to break into the club senior teams.

“Those lads missed out this year and we could lose a whole year or two of footballers here. I think the U-19 would be brilliant for them.”

But overall I think the split season will be good and people will be glad that these pre-season competitions will be gone," said McDaid, who said it was good that games were being televised as it gave people something to look forward.

However, he hopes that with the good news about a vaccine supporters should be able to get back out to see matches in 2021.