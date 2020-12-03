GAA CONVENTION: O’Domhnaill confirms he will seek vice-chairman role

Donegal’s two representative positions on the Ulster Council look set to be the most hotly contested battles at this year’s Donegal GAA annual Convention.

Four high profile and vastly experienced candidates are set to go head to head for the two positions on the provincial body.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s virtual Convention will be held online on Monday, December 14 at 7.30pm.

Among the four contenders for Ulster are three outgoing officers who have completed their five-year terms in their respective positions - David McLoone, outgoing development officer, Fergus McGee, outgoing Cultúra and Teanga oifigeach and Paddy Tinney, assistant treasurer.

They are joined by veteran St Mary's, Convoy clubman Brendan Kelly, who has been a member of the executive board in various positions, including representative to the provincial council for the best part of the last three decades.

The positions had been held by Seamus O’Domhnaill and PJ McGowan.

However, both have become vacant with O’Domhnaill confirming this week that he is not seeking re-election. McGowan, a former chairman, has completed his five-year term on the provincial body.

O’Domhnaill, who has completed just one year on the Ulster Council, has also confirmed he is going after the vice-chairman position.

“I’m not letting my name go forward again for Ulster Council, but I am going for the vice-chairman’s position,” said the Cloughaneely clubman.

“I think it is only right and fair to those interested in Ulster that I make my position clear.”

While the official nominations are not out yet, and are not expected to be released until the weekend, it is understood there are two nominees for the vice-chairman position. They are Seamus O’Domhnaill and Ed Byrne, the current assistant secretary.

Byrne said this week that he had not made up his mind on whether to allow his name go forward for the position of vice-chair. He said he was even unsure if he was going to remain on as assistant secretary.

Outgoing Ulster Council delegate, PJ McGowan



Like the Ulster Council positions, the vice chairman position will also become vacant at Convention. The current holder of the post, Frankie Doherty, has completed his five-year term and under rule has to step aside.

It is understood the St Eunan’s clubman and veteran official is set to return as assistant treasurer, It is believed he is unopposed to take over from Glenswilly clubman Paddy Tinney, who has completed his five years in the position.

Convoy clubwoman Sinead Breen, along with Ed Byrne, the outgoing assistant secretary, are the only nominees for the assistant secretary position.

All of the main officers - chairman, Mick McGrath, secretary, Declan Martin, treasurer, Alan Boyd, PRO, John McEniff, coaching officer, Conor McDermott and Central Council delegate, Sean Dunnion - are all unopposed and will be at the top table again next year.

The development officer position is no longer an elected position. Under new Croke Park rules it is a selected position.

The vacancies to be filled are vice-chairman, assistant treasurer, Ulster Council and Oifigeach Culrurúra agus Teanga.

The delegates to Ulster Convention and Central Council will also be elected on the night.