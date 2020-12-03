GOLF NEWS: New lady captain in Letterkenny as golf makes another welcome return

A return to golf after six weeks, and a new handicap system - it's all happening on the golf courses around Donegal.

In Letterkenny, there's a new lady captain with the appointment of Eugenia Moran.

Here's a round-up from some of Donegal's clubs:

Rosapenna

Result from October: Then Gents Four Ball Better Ball played on Wednesday, October 21 was won by Mark Bradley & Hugh McClafferty with 42pts, the runners up were Charlie McBride & Garvin Toye with 40pts.

All prizes are Pavilion Golf Shop credit.

Course Information: Golf resumes country wide this week after a 6 week break due to Level 5 restrictions.

The Old Tom Morris Links is now closed until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members with six inch placing not nearer the hole on fairways only.

Every player has to be on the timesheet whether it’s competition golf or casual golf, if you are not signed up for the BRS Member booking App then please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop as soon as possible.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The semi finals of the Doubles Matchplay must be completed by Monday, December 21.

Gents AGM: In line with public health guidelines it is not possible to hold our AGM in the usual format. We have considered alternative options such as holding a virtual Zoom AGM but believe that this would present technical challenges, pose difficulty for some members in poor broadband coverage areas to attend and, consequently, be poorly attended and thus ineffective.

Therefore, we believe that deferring the meeting until next year is the most sensible course of action, unless there are any urgent concerns members would like to voice before then.

The current members of the golf committee have already agreed to continue in their roles until an AGM can be safely held. Any members with concerns are asked to contact the Honorary Secretary, Brendan Roache, on 087-794-3698.

World Handicap System: When competitions resume this weekend you will be using your new Handicap Index.

The very successful Mixed Tee competitions will continue under the WHS, now entitled Multiple Tee competitions. I.E. For an 18 hole round a player competing from a set of tees with a higher Course Rating (ie Blues at RP) will receive additional strokes for the round, equal to the difference between the Course Rating of the tees they are playing and the tees with the lowest Course Rating (ie White at RP).

See example - Your handicap index is 10.8 whether you play off the Blue or White tees. But your playing handicap may change, see example below.

Sandy Hills Links Course Ratings (CR) - Blue Tees 71.0 / White Tees 68.9. Difference of 2.1 strokes.

In Singles Stableford or Stroke competition the handicap allowance is 95%.

Playing from Blue Tees on the Sandy Hills Links - Handicap Index of 10.8 = course handicap of 12.

Playing Handicap = (Course handicap x 95%) + (Difference in CR)

Playing Handicap = (12 x 95%) + (2.1) = 11 + 2.1 = 13.1 = 13

Please note the additional strokes allocated for difference in course rating (Multiple Tee competitions) will be applied automatically by the computer and should not be marked on the score card by the golfer. This is the way it worked previously in the Mixed Tee under CONGU.

Playing from White Tees on the Sandy Hills Links: Handicap Index of 10.8 = course handicap of 11.

Playing Handicap = (Course handicap x 95%)

Playing Handicap = (11 x 95%) = 10.

Practice Ground: The Practice Ground is open with the ball machine in use at all times. The lights are on from 6-9pm nightly and are operated by button outside of this time.

Good to be back . . . . Tom Morrow, Donal McGill, Eamonn Duffy and Martin Byrne get set for a welcome round of golf on Wednesday morning at Donegal Golf Club in Murvagh



Drive-In Bingo: The Drive In Bingo hosted by Rosapenna Golf Club will begin this coming Saturday, December 5 in the Golf Pavilion car park. It starts at 7pm with €1,500 that must go on the night. Books are priced at €5/€10 or €15. All proceeds will go towards our Junior Golf Programme and member support is welcomed.

Tee Times: All members are required to continue to book tee times via the BRS App for all casual golf and competition golf, this is vital for contact tracing.

On arrival to the course one person from each group is kindly asked to check in with the Golf Shop so the timesheet can be updated accordingly. If you are not signed up for the BRS Member booking App then please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop as soon as possible.

Upcoming Events: Sat 5 - St Vincent De Paul Christmas Hamper, sponsored by the Rosapenna Golf Resort

Sun 6 - St Vincent De Paul Christmas Hamper, sponsored by The Goose & Gander Pizzeria, Tramore Inn

Wed 9 - Gents Singles

Sat 12 - Mevagh Day Centre Christmas Hamper, sponsored by Seamus Herraghty, Downings

Sun 13th - Mevagh Day Centre Christmas Hamper, sponsored by Rosguill Holiday Park

All proceeds from the above Hamper competitions will benefit the local St Vincent De Paul and the Mevagh Day Centre in Carrigart. Many thanks to the sponsors for their support.

Wed 16 - Gents Singles

Sat 19 - Gents Four Ball Better Ball

Sun 20 - Christmas Hamper

Wed 23 - Christmas Mini Hamper

Sat 26 - Gents Four Ball Better Ball

Sun 27 - Gents Singles

Mon 28 - Four Person Team

Tue 29 - Gents Four Ball Better Ball

Wed 30 - Gents Singles.

Gaoth Dobhair

Back again: It’s great to be back playing golf after six long weeks, and everyone is delighted and eager to get started after the long layoff.

The online booking system has been very busy over the last few days, with most of the upcoming competition sheets filling up fast.

The Seniors are first off the mark on Tuesday, Wedensday and Thursday. The Seniors will play their Hamper competition on Tuesday 8th December (weather permitting) and if not they will play on either Wedensday or Thursday.

At the weekend on Sunday, December 6, Garáiste Mhic Pháidín sponsor the first of the Christmas Hamper Competitions, with Donegal Automotive Services sponsoring the Hamper on December 13 and Kieran Roarty (Dunlewey) sponsoring the December 20 competition.

Golfer of the Year: The above mentioned three competitions are the final qualifying competitions for golfer of the year and it looks like it’s going down to the wire with the standings very close.

The big question is can the man at the top of the table hold firm and repel the efforts of the chasing pack of young golfers in pursuit - one of them Hugh Ó Gallchóir chasing 3 in a row.

GOY Standings: Pól Ó Rabhartaigh 43 pts, Owenie Mór Gallagher 37 pts, Seán Sweeney 34pts, Michael Mc Bride 34pts, Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh 33pts, Hugh Ó Gallchóir 32 pts and Stephen Ferry 31pts.

Club Draw: The winners in the club draw on Sunday were. €250 Seán Ó hIcí, €100 John Gallagher (Scotch), €50 Nora Doherty, €50 John P Diver.

New lady captain in Letterkenny, Eugenia Moran

Letterkenny Ladies

AGM: The Ladies Club AGM took place last Thursday, November 26 via the Zoom platform. Ladies were supported in joining the meeting by our resident technical expert Tracy Spence, many thanks to her for facilitating the meeting and all proceedings went off smoothly.

Outgoing Lady Captain Celine Markey said the year had been a challenging one and she thanked her committee and all the ladies for the support she received.

Incoming Lady Captain Eugenia Moran had to don her Lady Captain’s blazer at home but the ever dutiful Ollie was on hand to get the first photo in the official garb!

On behalf of the ladies club best wishes are extended to Eugenia for an enjoyable and successful year ahead with lots of uninterrupted golf.

golf returns: Thankfully Level 5 has been lifted and casual golf is now available with the usual restrictions applying regarding pre-booking on the time sheet. Please check your emails for full details regarding these arrangements.

Mats are also now in use until further notice.

Cloughaneely

Return to golf: As Covid restrictions ease this week allowing a return to golf, we look forward to welcoming all golfers back to the Ballyconnell fairways.

Please follow all guidelines and safety protocols that we had in place before the lockdown was announced in October. Timesheets are open for booking on the ClubNet app or on the Club Website.

This weekend's competition is the mini hamper 18 hole singles stableford. Members can play Saturday or Sunday. We thank Bernard Boyle and Errarooey Tyres for their kind sponsorship.

The Christmas Hamper is pencilled in for the following weekend kindly sponsored by Brian Dolan.

Christmas fixtures: Mark McGinley is putting together a fixture list over the festive period and new sponsors would be very welcomed.

Gift Vouchers for 2021 Golf Membership is now available a perfect Christmas Present! Tá fáilte roimh baill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.



