GAA CLUB CALL: Round-up of all the news from around the county's clubs

Donegal GAA clubs might not have much to look foward to in terms of action on the pitch, but off the field, there's plenty to keep club members busy.

It's the time of year for club AGMs - and in the vast majority of cases, meetings will be organised online this year.

Donegal's annual GAA Convention is also fast approaching, so club delegates will be getting set to have their say in the changes that are proposed at committee level.

MAIN PIC: Donegal refereee Siobhán Coyle pictured with the captains of Louth and Antrim before the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship semi-final in Clones last year. This coming Saturday Siobhán, a member of Gaeil Fhánada, will take charge of the All-Ireland Junior final between Fermanagh and Wicklow at Parnell Park in Dublin PICTURE: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In the meantime here's a round-up of the news from local GAA clubs:

Realt na Mara

Bunotto

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 9 18 19 20.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Joe Duffy, Bundoran and Philip McLaughlin, Belleek.

Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6150

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support.

Underage

Training continues for some of our underage squads on Saturday morning. All the necessary Covid requirements must be followed before and during training.

Bord na nOg

The AGM for our Bord na nOg took place on Monday night online and it was encouraging to see plenty of members logging in to participate in the proceedings. The following Officer Board was elected for the coming season: Chairperson, James Keaney; Secretary, TBC; Treasurer, Daragh Hoey; PRO, Noel Carr.

Our very hard working secretary from last year Geraldine Foy stood down and we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Geraldine for her trojan work in what was a very difficult year.

National Draw 2021

Tickets for the 2021 GAA National Draw priced at €10 are now available to purchase with 15 fantastic prizes on offer with a top prize of a fabulous Renault Clio Car.

Also this year we have a local draw for all tickets purchased from the club.1st prize is a €150 euro shopping voucher for Supervalu; 2nd prize €100 voucher for Supervalu; 3rd prize €50 voucher for Supervalu. 100% of all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into the club so please support your local club. It is also possible this year to purchase a ticket on the Clubforce app.

Co Board House Draw

The draw for the Donegal Co Board House takes place this Friday and can be viewed live on their Facebook page. Good luck to everyone who supported the draw.

St Nauls

Slotto

St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from November 29: The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 6, 7, 5, 2, 3. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot.

The consolation prize of €100 ticket for the Win your house in Dublin draw goes to Chantelle McInern.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

Next week’s jackpot is €5,060.

Aodh Ruadh

Club AGM

The Aodh Ruadh AGM took place virtually on Sunday. Almost 50 people logged on as we looked back on a successful 2020, crowned by our senior footballers' Intermediate championship victory, and made plans for the coming season.

Detailed reports were submitted by all sub-committees and these were followed by an address from club chairman William Doogan, reflecting on what had been an unusual and at times difficult season, and thanking all those who had played a role in steering the club successfully through the various challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Motions were then considered. Motion one, permitting an extension of the three-year term for the club chairperson was passed on to a workshop in January for further debate and consideration. Likewise, Motion two, relating to the establishment of a third adult football team was passed on to the January workshop.

The AGM then proceeded to the election of officers with the following posts being filled: Patrons: Father Ó Fearraí and Canon McGroarty; President: Owen Roe O'Neill; Vice Presidents: Peter Conlon, PJ Buggy, John Magee, Michael McLoone, Tom Gallagher, John Murphy and Alan Kane; Chairman: William Doogan; Vice-Chairman: Diarmaid Keon; Secretary: Lisa McTernan; Assistant Secretary: Vacant; Treasurer: Sabrina Brosnan; Assistant Treasurer: Vacant; PRO: John Hughes; Oifigeach na Gaeilge: Vacant; Substitute County Board Delegates: John Travers; Health and Well-being Officer: Philip McLoone; Child Protection Officer: Paul Touhy. Coaching Officer: Packie McGrath and Brian Gillespie.

Also voted onto the committee on the evening were those present at the AGM, with allowance made for further members to be appointed at the January executive meeting.

Congratulations and best wishes to all those who have taken up a post for 2021. The club extends its gratitude to those outgoing officers, John Rooney, Patricia Hill, Kathleen McGarrigle and Conal Gallagher who have stepped down from posts after working hard for the club over the past season and beyond.

Ladies

The senior, minor and under 16 ladies are planning to take part in a festive 5k on Saturday, 28 December as a fundraiser for the coming season while adhering to HSE guidelines.

There are even whispers that some of the coaches will put on a Santa hat and complete the 5km too, with one coach boasting that he has three marathons under his belt so it would be a walk in the park for him!

Please support the ladies as generously as you can with their sponsorship cards.

Bingo is back!

We are delighted to confirm that Drive-in Bingo will return this Friday night at the back Market Yard car park, Ballyshannon.

We’ll continue from where we left off, so the car park will be attended and books being sold from 6pm onwards for a first game start at 7pm. Books priced just €10.

As the full event will run during darkness, it is advisable for players to bring additional lamps or torches for inside their cars, plus an extra layer if you don’t plan on leaving your engine running for heat! Looking forward to welcoming you all back on Friday! Beep beep!

Well done David!

Big congratulations to our own David McGurrin who, after 31 hours and 12 minutes of running - plus a few sore knees and ankles, has managed to run the virtual 271.1km from Limerick to Ballyshannon.

David thanks everyone for all the donations and support over the past six weeks. His fund-raiser has pulled in nearly €3,500 for Connect Mental Health, and the GoFundMe page stays live until Sunday, December 8 if there’s anybody who still wishes to donate to this great cause.

Premiership snowball

Last weekend saw the first weekend of game play in our Premiership Snowball competition. We had over 200 entrants, but that was quickly trimmed back after Leicester contrived to lose to Fulham on Monday evening accounting for 98 fallers, among them our secretary and our treasurer.

On the upside our chairman is among the 62 entrants still standing as we head into game week two. This competition has been generously supported by €500 in sponsorship from Colin at MR OIL MAN.

Last one standing

We had nine winners in our Last One Standing competition which was again very kindly sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr Gs this year. The last people standing were Niamh McGrath, Aisling and Jayden McGrath, Paul Bannon, Mike Lynch, Mark Tansey, Oisin Rooney, Diarmuid Doherty, Brendan Devane and Shane Harron. Well done all and thanks to everyone who entered the competition.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,100. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11.

In the lucky dip the €50 Turkey voucher winner was Aine Neilan (Kenneth Neilan), while the shop local voucher winners were: Patricia Mealiffe and Deirdre Donagher Kerr.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €5,200 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.



St Michaels

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,3,6,10,12,14. The Match 5 winners were Norah McKinley, Rockhill, Patricia Hunter, Ards and Mary Langan, Gortnalake who won €35 each.

This week’s Jackpot will be €9100.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

AGM

Due to the unprecedented times the Annual General Meeting of C.L.G. Naomh Micheál will take place via MS Teams (online) on Friday, 11 December at 7pm.

Anyone who wishes to attend/participate can request a link from the secretary.

Cloughaneely

Buy a sod

We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community.

By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike. Christmas is fast approaching so why not gift someone a sod sponsored in their name. Their name will be erected at the club grounds for generations to come!

Lotto

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 11,14,15,16,17,19,! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir.

Bhí cúigear ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Emily Duggan, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

Underage Training

Can parents/guardians ensure that the Health questionnaire check-in is completed online for each child prior to each training session. There is no U-8 training at the minute; you will be notified once this starts back.



Urris

Best wishes

Good luck to all businesses in the parish and Inishowen opening up once more this week and thoughts with those that still cant open.

Remember to shop local in these times and show support to all the businesses that have supported the club in our many fundraisers down the years.

The Senior men are running a fundraiser for the club, Last Man Standing which starts this weekend, December 5.

To enter contact Dean Kelly and Conor Bradley, cost is €10 and all money must be paid up front. Our last winner was Seamus Doherty (Lackin), so who will be the Last Man Standing this time round?

Games

With not much happening apart from the business end of the All Ireland football and hurling from Croke Park all is very quiet around Straid in a year like no other.

Whilst it's great to have the games onTV to shorten the winter one thing that it highlights is that our games are not the same without our supporters. So we ask all members to keep safe and vigilant as the virus has not gone away in our community.



Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto

The numbers this week were 1, 3, 5, 14, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 winner: Eileen McAteer McGarvey. Next week’s Jackpot: €3250. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday.

Siobhan to referee final

Great news filtered into the club last week with the announcement that club referee Siobhan Coyle has been tasked with the job to referee the All Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final.

Siobhan, who has been refereeing for the best part of a decade, has enjoyed huge success within refereeing circles over the past number of years, and her stock continues to rise with the All Ireland final her latest high profile assignment.

Fermanagh and Wicklow will lock horns in the decider, which is fixed for Parnell Park in Dublin on Saturday evening, December 5.

Her officiating teams will include John Patrick Coyle, John Cushnan, Hughie Shiels and Anne Marie Gibbons, and we wish them all the best of luck for Saturday.

Ádh mór oraibh uilig.

Online Raffle

Well done to Deirdre Friel and Cathal Martin who won the prizes in our online raffle last weekend. They both won a ticket worth €100 for the Donegal GAA draw. Thanks to everyone who supported. Keep an eye on our social media pages for another chance to to win a fantastic prize this coming weekend. Tickets will sell out fast, so don’t miss out.

Draw

Many thanks to everyone who purchased tickets from us for the Win Your House in Dublin Draw over the past number of months.

The draw takes place on Friday evening, December 4 at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy at 8pm. It will be streamed live. The very best of luck to everyone, hopefully someone from our area will be the lucky winner.