MAC'S VIEW: It would have been nice to have got a crack at the Dubs

Last week's defeat by Cavan does not get any more palatable with the passing of time. It would be lovely this week to be preparing for a crack at Dublin in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Remember 2014? We were the last team to beat them in the championship. It is a remarkable achievement when you think about it to go five seasons without losing.

Sadly it was not to be. The reality is we are out of the championship and it is Cavan that are facing Dublin on Saturday evening.

Reflecting back on the game having watched it again, we looked to be in a good enough position at half-time. We were two points up and we hadn’t played at all in the first half.

But we could not match Cavan for hunger and intensity in the second half and they deservedly won. We can have no complaints.

But it did blow out our balloon.

It would be nice to be facing Dublin at the weekend. But the reality is it is Cavan who are there. And we wish them well.

I’m not very confident that they will do very well. They will stick with Dublin for 20 minutes or so but after that the Dubs will pull away.

I was talking to a friend of mine the other day about the game and we were picking possible score lines. We settled on something like 3-20/4-20 to 0-10 or so and that’s with Dublin playing with the handbrake on in the last 15 minutes.

I’m of the opinion that Dublin are a better team than last year. Dessie Farrell has given a number of young lads their chance and they are buzzing.

The reality is Cavan may have seven players, eight at most, that will be able to go toe to toe with the Dubs. But after that they will struggle and besides, they have no experience.

Cavan haven’t played a serious challenge game in Croke Park since 1997. That was 23 years ago. They don’t have the experience.

I think we would fare a little better than them. However, I’m not all that sure we would repeat our win of 2014.

But even if we didn’t, at least we would find out where we stand in the pecking order. All we are now left with is wondering what might have been.

Mayo and Tipperary,in the second of the semi-finals on Sunday, I suspect will be a much closer contest. I expect Tipperary to give Mayo a run for their money, but I think Mayo’s experience will take them through.

Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney up front are serious forwards for Tipperary. And Australian Rules player Colin O’Riordan is a powerhouse in the middle of the feld.

If they were to be in tune again on Sunday, and you have the whole Bloody Sunday situation, they could cause another upset.

I watched Mayo against Galway in the league and Roscommon in the championship and I was very impressed.

But I was not all that impressed with them against Galway in the Connacht final. Still, I think they will have a little too much craft and experience for Tipperary.

But does it really matter a whole pile? It is hard to see them living with Dublin in the All-Ireland final.

Dublin were awesome against Meath in the Leinster final and the word in the capital is that Jack McCaffrey is back in training with them. They are just a very well oiled machine.

SEE ALSO: St. Michael's GAA club pay tribute to Noel Rodden



Hurling

Reflecting on the hurling semi-finals last weekend, the football semi-finals will do well to match the meeting of Waterford and Kilkenny and Limerick and Galway for quality and intensity.

They were two brilliant but very different types of games. Waterford and Kilkenny was the best of the two. The skill and the scores were out of the top drawer. Waterford played exceptionally well in the second half. They came back from being nine points down at one stage in the first half.

It was a brilliant performance and I was delighted to see them get through to the final.

Limerick and Galway was a more tactical and physical game. Joe Canning was on the end of a number of heavy hits and it was easy to see he was a marked man.

But his sideline cuts - he converted four from four - were brilliant strikes. He was a treat to watch. He is simply a class hurler.

TV coverage

It was great to have the games live on the television every weekend in hurling and football. They are so important for our mental wellbeing and the mental wellbeing of the whole country in these dark Covid days.

They are really shortening the winter and we have games to look forward to right up to Christmas, which is great.

It is good to see the GAA are planning for next season. The reality is Covid is going to be with us until well into next year.

I acknowledge they are making great strides with the development of vaccines to combat the virus. But it is going to take time to roll them out and get the population immunised. I expect it could be next June or July until we will return to some kind of normality.

The reality is we will have a third phase by the middle of January and we will have to go into lockdown again.

GAA plans

The draft GAA plans for 2021 are pretty drastic and are a big change to the normal. They are to be welcomed but in my view they need careful consideration.

Personally, I don’t think there was much wrong with the season gone by in terms of the schedule of games. With maybe a little tweaking, that schedule would work fine again next year.

After all it is only a temporary measure and we will be back as normal again in 2022.

I see Croke Park has this week dismissed any notion of playing the delayed county finals before Christmas. There are a number of them still to be completed including Naomh Conaill and Kilcar here in Donegal.

It is disappointing for the clubs but given the level of the virus, especially here in Donegal, it is the right decision.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack