Donegal need to meet and get Ulster final defeat off their chests - McEniff

After watching Cavan go down to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday last, a former Donegal manager feels it is important the the Donegal management and players meet and thrash out any issues arising from their Ulster final defeat.

Cavan were no match for a very good Dublin side, but All-Ireland winning manager, Brian McEniff feels that the Dubs are not as good as in former years and Donegal would have given their fill of it.

But they missed their chance by letting the Ulster title slip and McEniff feels that Donegal need to get back on the horse quickly and to do that they have a good review of what went wrong.

"It would be important that they get together and get the Cavan Ulster final defeat off their chests. With Declan already declaring that he will be back next year, there is a need to talk about the Cavan game.

"Players need to stand up and be counted. We were all anticipating an Ulster final victory and the three in-a-row.

"There is always the need to look back and maybe the backroom team needs a new voice, which might bring something fresh to the table. The management also have to look at themselves as there were some strange decisions. The substitutions didn't seem to work for Donegal. Patrick McBrearty may not have been fully match fit but he had scored four points while our own Paul Brennan was playing well and he was a physical presence against a very physical Cavan team. Maybe the management had these changes in mind, but they will have to reflect back on that too," says McEniff.

"What is really important is that we get everyone back on board for next year. And hopefully we will have some new faces also. There is a need to get fresh blood in every year, look at Mayo and Dublin.

"We should have Odhrán McFadden Ferry back after his army duty in the Lebanon and the news on big Kieran Gillespie is also good. I would like to see Naomh Columba's Aaron Doherty back in the squad, we need that sort of talent," says McEniff.

There will be one new addition to the Donegal backroom team next year with the news that strength and conditioning head coach Paul Fisher has stepped down after six years with the Donegal senior footballers.