Donegal GAA Co secretary report: Club managers asked to respect officials and supporters 

Donegal secretary Declan Martin has appealed to club managers to follow match programmes for championship games in his annual report to the annual Donegal GAA Convention.

This and a surprising increase in GAA membership right across the county despite the Association’s activities being severely curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic are among the main headlines in the comprehensive report. Monday night’s Convention is being conducted online, due to the Covid restrictions.

The county’s GAA secretary in his report also thanks his fellow officers on the Donegal executive committee in what he describes as “a very challenging year”.

And he in particular pays tribute to county chairman Mick McGrath for the leadership he provided in such challenging times.

The secretary has a particular note of thanks to the chairman for being the driving force behind the county’s highly successful ‘Win a house in Dublin’ draw.

The draw, the county’s biggest ever fund-raising drive, was for a top prize of a four bedroom semi-detached house in Dublin. The target of 15,000 tickets for the €100 a go was achieved two weeks before last Friday night’s draw.

The secretary also thanks county development officer David McLoone on his trojan work in bringing the latest phase on the county’s training centre in Convoy to a conclusion.

The other officer singled out for special mention is PRO John McEniff for his work and commitment to make sure all the games in the knockout stages of the club championships were streamed live.

And he also acknowledged the PRO for his dedication in putting together virtual programmes for the same championship games.

It was the PRO’s efforts of compiling the programmes that prompted him to highligt the issue of teams not adhering to the programme numbers when lining out their teams.

And while he acknowledges the majority of clubs do follow the programmes there are those that don’t.

“Unfortunately there are still a number of managers who feel the need to change their players’ numbers on the day of the match.

“This was highlighted at one of our county finals this year,” he states.

“It is disrespectful to the PRO, the county executive and the media.”

But more importantly he insists it was very unfair to the members of the Association who rely on the media to accurately inform them on commentary on who is performing well and scoring in matches.

He goes on to state: “We hope that this practice will stop and club managers will show their own supporters and those of opposing teams the respect they deserve.”

With the likelihood that more games will be streamed well into 2021 he calls on offending clubs and managers to co-operate with the PRO to ensure the smooth running of the games.

On the issue of membership the secretary also reports despite Covid-19 and the disruption caused by the pandemic overall membership of GAA in Donegal is well up on the 2019 figure.

Donegal GAA has a total membership of 21,990 in 2020. This is up just under 2,000 members on last year’s figure, Donegal had 19,992 members in 2019.

The membership breakdown over all the various categrories is as follows (with 2019 figures in brackets): full membership of 11,677 (10,667), youth membership 9957 (9,132), juvenile players 8710 (7219), adult players 3058 (2,581),

U-21 players 1611(1079), minor players 553 (913), social members 121 (61), honorary membership 57 (52).

The minor age group is the only category that is down on the previous year.

But in the depth of the worst pandemic the country experienced in over 100 year these figures are very encouraging.

And after three years of a decline in the membership it is back to 1,000 below the 2016 figures. Donegal had a total membership of 22,977 in 2016.

He also congratulated the county senior hurling team and their manager Mickey McCann, on their league and championship double. Donegal were crowned Division 3 hurling champions just before the first lockdown in March. And they rounded off a very successful season by winning the prestigious Nickey Rackard hurling championship last month. They defeated Mayo in the final. He also congratulated Declan Bonner and his management team on retaining Division One status in the league. Unfortunately he states after two good wins in the Ulster championship they did not perform in the final and lost to Cavan.

He also praised the County Competitions Control Committee for rearranging and re drawing the club fixtures in the middle of the season.