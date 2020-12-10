The awards will champion the off-the-pitch impact Minor players have had in their communities in 2020

Donegal GAA fans, along with family and friends of Minor players throughout the county, are being called upon this week to get their nomination in for the 2020 Electric Ireland Minor Star Special Recognition Awards. The closing date for nominations is 5pm sharp on Monday, December 14th.

The 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Recognition Awards will champion the outstanding off-the-pitch contributions of four Minor players during 2020. The four unique Electric Ireland GAA awards will take into consideration the difficulties experienced this year by players and communities across the country, and will see Electric Ireland recognise Minors who have gone above and beyond in their community during the challenges of Covid-19 – with one Minor honoured in each of the four provinces of Munster, Leinster, Connacht and Ulster. Electric Ireland has also lined up an exceptional judging panel for the awards, which includes; former Minor Kilkenny forward, Aidan Fogarty, 2004 All-Ireland winning Minor with Tyrone, Colm Cavanagh and representatives from the GAA and Electric Ireland.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Recognition Awards are open to GAA players of Minor age at both club and county level and aim to bring a major moment back into this age group’s lives. Having missed out on a host of coming-of-age moments over the past nine months, the awards will recognise that what these Minors have been doing for their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, truly is major.

To nominate an extraordinary contribution made by a Minor during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, simply visit https://www.electricireland.ie/minorawards. Nominations can be made by any individual, parent, guardian, volunteer, club official or county official individual or sporting body. Nominations for the awards will close at 5pm sharp on December 14th, 2020.

Speaking about the awards, Lisa Browne, Head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Electric Ireland stated: “In what has been an extremely challenging year for all, and in particular, for this age group, Electric Ireland is very proud that the Electric Ireland Minor Star Special Recognition Awards will acknowledge the major impact this brilliant group has had off the pitch within their communities this year.”

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said; “The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships are always an excellent showcase of upcoming talent and are often where some of the biggest names of the GAA first make their mark as young players. We are delighted to support the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Recognition Awards. Electric Ireland’s continued support for this age group will ensure that they are now also recognised for their wonderful societal impact in this incredibly tough year.”

Former Kilkenny hurler, Aidan Fogarty added: “I am very proud to be on the judging panel for the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Recognition Awards. I am delighted that Electric Ireland and the GAA will highlight the impact which four exceptional young men have had on their communities during 2020. This year’s Minor panellists can be extremely proud of themselves for the way that they have handled such a difficult year and we look forward to seeing them back on the pitch very soon.”

For full information on how to nominate an outstanding Minor for this award visit https://www.electricireland.ie/minorawards.