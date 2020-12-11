MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: The 'Dublin dominance' debate is being aired again

In the aftermath of last weekend’s dire All-Ireland semi-finals the usual rhetoric was being rolled out; how do we stop the Dublin juggernaut? Of course, the first debate is about stopping the money going into Dublin GAA, with the second option always to split them into two or four teams.

RTE and the Sunday Game got involved in the debate by having Dublin’s former manager Pat Gilroy and Meath manager Andy McEntee debating the issue. Earlier in the programme ex-Kerry star Colm Cooper suggested that the GAA were at a critical point because of the dominance of the Dublin senior team.

What did puzzle me was there was not a representative there from GAA management to confirm the facts and figures and was there a way that any of the suggestions could be carried out within the rules of the Association.

I would have also thought if you were serious about having a discussion about the present senior football championship and the dominance of one team that everyone would have been made aware of the changes that have been made to the running of Dublin GAA in the last 20 years.

As I said last week just by throwing money at the problem was never going to solve it; the right people had to get involved and everyone associated with the organisation in Dublin had to buy into the changes. Considering how slow we are to change things in this country, that was a huge sell to their members.

In order to understand the problem you have to accept that there was one in the first place. So many who would have been involved within Dublin GAA in the 80s and 90s were being told that whatever they were doing was wrong. Imagine that happening in other counties where many of the same people are involved with boards for 20 years or more.

What struck me about the conversation on the Sunday Game where Pat Gilroy had all the facts and figures and was defending Dublin to the hilt, it is exactly what anyone would do for their own county. Did the presenters of the Sunday Game expect Pat Gilroy to come in and say ‘you’re right’? Did they expect him to roll over and make sweeping statements of how to change the present format where his team, his county are going through the most successful time in their history and change it?

Their argument being that it wasn’t fair. If Kerry, Cork, Mayo or Donegal were in the same position would they want to give it up? When Kilkenny were dominating hurling, as pointed out by Pat Gilroy, there was no discussion about making a fairer playing field for the rest of the counties. Considering since 2000 Kilkenny have appeared in 16 out of the 19 finals and won 11 All-Ireland senior titles in that time, would that not be considered as dominating the sport?

When Manchester United dominated the Premiership in the 90s and the early 2000s did the rest of the Premiership teams shout about their dominance and something needed to be done for the good of the sport? No, the other clubs looked at the way United were being run and learned from them; they improved both on and off the field and they became more competitive and as sport has shown us down through the years one team's dominance runs out sooner rather than later.

When Pat Gilroy was asked where the money went, he pointed out that every club in Dublin had full time coaches going into every school in Dublin; they will be coaching their own club teams in the evening. The money was spent on games administration and coaching.

Speaking to a former player who played a lot of club football in Dublin he said their fixtures structure is second to none, both at underage and adult level and therin lies the secret of their success, coaching, games administration, and making sure everyone has the opportunity to play for their clubs.

Their county team success is the work done at underage level since 2000. They have won both at minor and U-21 level, the base for any county team’s future success, plus at the moment they have an exceptional group of players, nearly two or three for every position, and because of the success they have generated every young lad or girl growing up in the Capital want to play for Dublin.

Considering the success of Leinster rugby and the strength of soccer in the city, that’s some turnaround for the GAA in Dublin. It was always that way. However the point around the money is still there and that is something that needs to be addressed, whether it is taking all the funding away from Dublin or sharing it out in a more equal manner.

But as Pat Gilroy pointed out, are other county boards spending their money in the right ways. This is, for me, the biggest problem. How the money is spent, in order for other counties to improve, coaching in schools and at underage level has to be increased. The base level for being a coach needs to be addressed. It’s no longer acceptable that coaches just have an interest or their children are playing. In order to compete against the Dubs we have to have a major improvement in this area.

At underage level the emphasis around winning has to be addressed. It has to be around development. Yes, it has to be competitive but this increasing demand for success at underage is hampering development and further participation in the later years.

There are so many things that need to change before we start breaking up counties just because of their success. It sets a dangerous precedent. What happens if a club team dominates in their county for five or six years? Do we split them up too?