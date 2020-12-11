Donegal Town FC upgrade their facilities at Killymard

Donegal Town FC welcomes the reopening of many local businesses in our community as we move from Level 5 restrictions. It is these very businesses that sustain clubs like ours during good times and bad. We are very appreciative of their continued support, resulting in the latest upgrade to our facilities at Killymard with the addition of a fantastic storage room. This was made possible with the support from local businesses including Herron Auto, Donegal Tyre Centre, Kees of Laghey, Supervalu, and Daytona Heavy Haulage.

Many thanks also go to Gareth Ferry from Supervalu and Seamus McGowan from Daytona Heavy Haulage. Please do your best to support our local businesses.

Donegal Town FC is also pleased to announce that the club’s 2020 Xmas Draw is scheduled for December 23rd. This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year so we appreciate the continued support - locally and from further afield. We’ve a terrific list of prizes, all very kindly donated by local businesses.

Per usual tickets are available from Marty on the Diamond - this year Marty will be going contactless as an added precaution - so no need for cash (although we will still accept it). Tickets are being distributed to all club members this week. Finally, in keeping with the times, tickets will be available for purchase online using the club's PayPal details for payment.

Best of luck in the draw and thanks again for your support!

Don't forget all underage training continues every week.

Pictured here, post-installation, are Enda Herron (Herron Auto), Don Monaghan (Donegal Tyre Centre), Shaun Kee (Kees of Laghey), and Dermot McCafferty who helped with all the groundwork along with Donegal Town FC club members Raymond Jordan, Geoffrey McGonagle, Seamus Hannafin and Tom Parsons